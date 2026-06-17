When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t have too many question marks.

But if the Eagles need a sure upgrade, the safety position is where it is.

Richard Louis of Inside The Iggles made an intriguing suggestion: the Eagles should give the Cleveland Browns a call for a potential Ronnie Hickman acquisition.

Philadelphia Eagles Urged To Trade For 24-Year-Old Browns Safety

Unlike the Eagles, the Browns seem to have it good at safety on paper. With depth, they could feel comfortable cutting ties with the former Ohio State safety.

“Prior to 2025, Hickman was used more in a depth role, but last season showed that he can handle being on the field consistently, as he was an above-average starter,” Louis explained.

“It’s great that Hickman has the versatility to play both in the box and free safety, which would be an asset in Vic Fangio’s system.”

Ronnie Hickman’s NFL Career

The former OSU player spent three seasons playing for the Buckeyes. He was there from 2020 through 2022.

During his sophomore effort, Hickman registered 99 tackles and two interceptions. When he reached his junior year, there was a noticeable drop in production, as he went to 53 tackles and one interception.

Hickman’s draft stock took a hit. He went through the 2023 NFL Draft without getting selected. The Browns added Hickman as a UDFA, and he made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

During the 2023 NFL season, Hickman appeared in 10 games. He had 25 tackles and one interception. In year two (2024) Hickman came up with 45 tackles, with one of them going for a loss.

As a full-time starter for the Browns in 2025, Hickman landed a career-high 103 tackles, with one going for a loss. He also came up with two interceptions.

Should The Eagles Pursue Hickman?

It’s an intriguing idea, for sure.

The Eagles lost a key contributor in the secondary over the offseason, as Reed Blankenship packed up to join the Houston Texans.

After three seasons of Sydney Brown around, the Eagles traded the former third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

Marcus Epps is a returning veteran for the Eagles, and the young prospect Andrew Mukuba showed promise before an injury last season. Behind them is J.T. Gray, Michael Carter, Cole Wisniewski, and Andre Sam. Maximus Pulley reportedly showed some nice flashes at minicamp.

In Louis’ idea, he projects that Hickman could be acquired at the cost of a fifth-round pick. With that, the Eagles would be getting a player on an expiring $3.52 million deal.