Vic Fangio Gave Blunt Assessment of Eagles’ $152 Million Star After Titans Win

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense may not be perfect, but they still got the job done in their 24-2o Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans.

For the second straight week, the Eagles’ defense allowed under 300 total yards and under 200 passing yards. They got some standout performances from players like Nolan Smith Jr., Quinyon Mitchell, and more.

Many were wondering how defensive tackle Jalen Carter was going to play with the wrist injury. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will decide how he thinks his $152 million defensive tackle will play.

Philadelphia Eagles DC Vic Fangio on Jalen Carter

Fangio had a chance to talk to the media on Wednesday when he was asked about Carter’s performance in the Titans game. The Eagles coach was impressed with how Carter did despite the injury.

“He actually did a little better than I thought he would because he’s got a cast on his one hand and wrist area, and that can really hinder you, but he did better than I thought he would,” Fangio said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Carter finished the game with 1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack. In two regular-season games, he has racked up 7 pressures, 6 hurries, 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 sack.

Jalen Carter Is Still Playing Well Despite Injury With Eagles

Carter may not be playing at his best right now, but he is still making an impact. He has been fighting through the injury and can still make plays on defense.

Injuries have become a bit of a concern for Carter after having two last year. Still, this season, he is proving his toughness by playing through the pain and helping the team win.

Things won’t get easier for Carter and the Eagles, though, as they have to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Bears may not have Caleb Williams or Tyson Bagent at quarterback, but plenty remains to worry about.

Chicago has one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks, led by former Eagle D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Last season, they both ran for over 100 yards against the Eagles in the Black Friday game.

If the Eagles want to avoid that from happening again, they will need Carter and Jordan Davis to step up in the middle. Philly is allowing over 120 rushing yards per game, so they need to do a better job at stopping the run.

This won’t be easy for Philly, but they need to start 3-0 and get off to a fast start. If Carter can make an impact right away, the Eagles could go on a run to start the year.