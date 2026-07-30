When it comes to the defensive line, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has always made it a priority to stack up.

Not every pass rusher gets to stick around. Names like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams have landed big paydays elsewhere in the past.

But recently, the Eagles have found themselves locking in some of their homegrown linemen such as Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. The Eagles’ defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, made it a point that Moro Ojomo has to be next.

Vic Fangio Makes Eagles’ Next Extension Priority Clear

“Howie needs to save some money for him as well,” Fangio told reporters on July 30, before the Eagles’ second training camp session of the summer.

For Ojomo, that’s a massive message. When one of the top defensive coordinators speaks, the front office has to listen. Fortunately for Ojomo, he was included in a Howie statement unprompted on day one of camp, when the GM fielded questions from reporters.

“That position group–not only with [Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis]–I mean, Moro is an unbelievable player and unbelievable person for our team.”

Roseman made it a point that the Eagles want to make sure that the defensive line sticks together in the long run. That means good things for Ojomo.

Moro Ojomo’s NFL Career

Coming out of Texas in 2023, Ojomo was a late-round pick for the Eagles. He was selected in the seventh round, which placed him in an immediate uphill battle.

Ojomo appeared in eight games as a rookie, hardly racking up any stats. By year two, he was able to get in the mix a bit throughout 17 games. As a second-year player, Ojomo racked up 20 tackles. In the 2024 playoffs, he had seven tackles, two for a loss, and 1.0 sack.

The 2025 NFL season was a major step for Ojomo. He had 38 tackles, six for a loss, and 6.0 sacks in 17 games.

So far, Ojomo is on the right path that many Eagles defensive linemen have been on before. There is a nice payday in his sight at the end of the tunnel, and Fangio wants to make sure his guy stays around with the others who got paid before him.