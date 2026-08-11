Vic Fangio Provides Scary Jalen Hurts Analysis at Eagles Camp

Throughout the last two weeks at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been the focal point of all praise and criticism.

Hurts and the rest of his teammates are currently learning the offense with Sean Mannion running the show. It has been a mixed-bag performance for the unit, as Hurts navigates the waters with his seventh play-caller in seven years.

Even with that, some are asking how Hurts is looking compared to other years. It appears as though he might be different in some capacity.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio Shares Key Difference He Sees in Jalen Hurts

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio spoke with the Eagles media when he was asked about Hurts in camp. Fangio was honest about seeing a key difference in the franchise quarterback.

“I think Jalen’s having a good camp. You know, I think he looks faster. You know, we’ve obviously, we can’t touch him during practice and, you know, so there’s always that debate whether you had him or not. And I think there’s been a few times where our guys think they had him and they really didn’t. I think he’s moving good and I think he’s doing a nice job with the new offense. You know, a lot’s been made about him, all these coordinators he’s been with, but it’s basically been the same offense every year. This is different, and, I think he’s done a great job with it.”

While last season was not the best indication, Hurts has always had athletic abilities. In six NFL seasons, he has rushed for 3,554 yards and 63 touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Jalen Hurts is Getting More Dangerous as Eagles’ Starting QB

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recently talked about how Hurts is getting more accurate with the football as well. With Sirianni’s comment about accuracy and Fangio’s speed being discussed, Hurts is showing progress.

Hurts has always had the ability to play quarterback, even if most don’t want to admit it. He gets criticized too often for being “limited” as a passer despite showing otherwise. Hurts has a great deep ball and can throw it in the middle of the field.

Yet, no one wants to give him the respect he deserves. He’s never the reason the Eagles win games. It’s always the defense, despite Hurts carrying the Eagles’ offense in both of their Super Bowl appearances with him as the starter.

Training camp is becoming another example of how Hurts is a stellar quarterback in the league. All those offseason criticisms regarding him were not justified in the least. He’s getting better each week, which means the NFL should be ready for another great year from the signal-caller.