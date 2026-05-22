Eagles Coach Delivers Optimistic News About Key Defensive Player’s Return From Injury

After offseason shoulder surgery, Jihaad Campbell’s status has been on the mind’s of Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Luckily, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio delivered some good news for those hoping to see the linebacker back on the field soon by saying Campbell will be ready for training camp.

Campbell played every game for the Eagles in his rookie season, recording 80 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception during the regular season.

The Eagles will have their training camp in Philadelphia again ahead of their three-game preseason slate and Week 1 home game against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13.

Vic Fangio: Jihaad Campbell Will ‘be Ready for Training Camp’

Campbell had offseason shoulder surgery in March to repair a torn labrum. He has been missing from Eagles on-field activities in the first week of OTAs while he recovers.

But with four months to heal after an intense injury and treatment, Campbell should be ready to be a full participant when the Eagles strap the pads on in late July.

“He’ll be ready for training camp,” Fangio said Thursday, according to Anthony DiBona of the Philly Special Show.

Unfortunately for Campbell, this is not the first time he has dealt with recuperating from offseason shoulder surgery. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum last spring as well, which is what caused him to drop to the Eagles with the 31st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet, fortunately for Campbell, he has also been through the recovery process, and so have the Eagles, since they have been through this process before. Fangio even spelled out the process of getting Campbell up to speed while acknowledging his injury back in March.

“We’re gonna have to cram it into him in training camp,” Fangio told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Hopefully we have enough work to get that done for him.”

Jihaad Campbell’s Health is Essential for the Eagles in 2026

The Eagles could afford to take a flier on Campbell last year, since they had Nakobe Dean leading their inside linebacker position.

But Dean departed in free agency, signing a three-year, $36+ million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles did not replace Dean in either free agency or the draft, meaning they had better hope Campbell is available for as many reps as possible.

The Eagles again intend to run Fangio’s signature 3-4 defense. So although they do have a pair of former fifth-round picks backing up Campbell, in Jeremiah Trotter Jr and Smael Mondon Jr., those players have combined for just 68 tackles in 51 games.

Zack Baun is still on the roster, and he can cover for Trotter, Mondon or anyone else the Eagles may try at inside linebacker, since injuries do happen. Plus, Eagles football czar Howie Roseman is prone to blockbuster trades, so they are never too far from a positional upgrade if they run out of options.

But Campbell was solid as a rookie while playing injured in 2025. He was fourth on the team in tackles, while spelling Dean, who was limited to just 10 games last season due to hamstring and patellar tendon injuries.

So if the Eagles can have a fully healthy Campbell at the outset, it’ll go a long way toward at least a potential three-peat as NFC East champions.