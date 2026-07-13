Eagles Viciously Trolled by Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

The city of Philadelphia hasn’t always been kind to legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, so when he gives it back a little bit, hopefully it’s all taken in good fun.

It won’t be. But just hopefully, you know?

Irvin trolled the city itself and the Philadelphia Eagles in one fell swoop, using the “Netflix Documentary” trend on social media.

“Me preparing for the Netflix doc about why I have more Super Bowl rings than all of Philly,” Irvin posted on his official Instagram as he walks into frame and sits on the steps in front of Philadelphia’s famed Rocky Balboa statue, Netflix’s ominous documentary music playing in the background.

Irvin won 3 Super Bowls in 12 seasons with the Cowboys from 1988 to 1999.

The Eagles have won 2 Super Bowls in franchise history, although both in the last decade — 1st following the 2017 season and again following the 2024 season.

The Cowboys haven’t played in the Super Bowl — or even the NFC Championship Game — since winning their last Super Bowl following the 1995 season.

‘Playmaker’ Career Came to End in Philadelphia

Irvin’s Pro Football Hall of Fame career infamously ended on the turf at Philadelphia’s old Veterans Stadium during an October 1999 game in which he was driven headfirst into the artificial turf and suffered a career-ending spinal injury.

It was what happened after the injury that made the moment infamous.

From Pro Football Talk: “As he was wheeled off on a stretcher, thousands of Green-Bleeders cheered at the misfortune that had befallen the Hall-of-Fame receiver that had burned them for over a decade. However, what those fans likely (hopefully) failed to realize was that the injury didn’t just end Irvin’s game, it ended his career, #88 sustained a spinal cord injury that meant he never played another second in the National Football League. Needless to say, the Vet faithful caught some heat for their rejoicing in their rival’s ruin. ‘It disgusted me to death,’ said teammate Emmitt Smith. ‘This is just a game. Life, paralyzation and death are a reality. Sport is sport.’ Even the Birds themselves came down hard. ‘I know our fans pride themselves on being tough, but that wasn’t tough,’ said (Eagles) receiver Charles Johnson. ‘That was just plain ignorant.’ ”

When Do Eagles and Cowboys Play in 2026?

With both members of the NFC East Division, the Eagles and Cowboys will of course play twice in the 2026 regular season. Both games are getting the primetime treatment.

The 1st game is in Week 7, with the Eagles hosting the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on October 26.

The 2nd game is in Week 14, with the Eagles traveling to Dallas for a 3:30 p.m. EST kickoff on Thanksgiving Day.

The Eagles are trying for a 3rd consecutive NFC East Division title and 4th division title in the last 5 years. Philadelphia has made the playoffs in 5 consecutive seasons — a stretch in which they played in 2 Super Bowls.

The Cowboys went 7-9-1 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive season.

The Eagles enter the season with +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cowboys aren’t terribly far behind with +2500 odds.

When the Washington Commanders reached the NFC Championship Game following the 2024 season, it brought up a strange, previously unthought-of stat — by the Commanders making it that far it meant every team in the NFC had played in the NFC Championship Game before the Cowboys have returned to the NFC Championship Game following the 1995 season.