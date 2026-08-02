Eagles Part Ways With 6-foot-4, 294-Pound Former NFC Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles have an almost impossible rotation to crack on the interior defensive line in 2026 thanks to the presence of former 1st-round picks Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, along with an up-and-coming star in Moro Ojomo.

That’s why they’re already shedding players at the position less than 1 full week into training camp, waiving former Atlanta Falcons starter Ta’Quon Graham on Sunday.

“Eagles waived Ta’Quon Graham,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Graham, 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 148 overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft and started 16 games over his 1st 5 NFL seasons, but only played 2 games in 2025 after starting the season on injured reserve.

Moro Ojomo Could Be Headed Toward Big Payday

The Eagles, in many cases, are a victim of their own success when it comes to losing players to free agency. They do such a good job developing players that they can’t keep them all. There’s not enough money to go around.

The most shining example of this in recent years was former interior defensive lineman Milton Williams, who went from a 2021 3rd-round pick and part-time starter to landing a 4-year, $104 million free-agent contract with the New England Patriots following the 2024 season.

Don’t be surprised to see a current Eagle who plays the same position, 2023 7th-round pick Moro Ojomo, do the same thing in 2027. Especially after the Eagles made Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history with a 4-year, $152 million contract just a few months after signing Davis to a 3-year, $78 million contract.

Moro Ojomo Tops List of ‘Under the Radar’ Players

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Ojomo at the top of his list of “under the radar” players who could significantly increase their market value as free agents with standout seasons.

There’s probably an argument to be made that Ojomo has already secured himself a nice payday when he becomes a free agent and can only add to that in 2026.