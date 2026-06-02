The framework of the AJ Brown trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots is agreed upon.

Now, the NFL is waiting to make it a done deal. Nobody expects the Patriots to walk the trade back, but the two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long adds caution to the trade, based on what was reported about the Los Angeles Rams‘ AJ Brown decision.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Warning From 2-Time NFL Champ on AJ Brown Deal

“For the Eagles fans, a lot of them are thinking the long national nightmare’s over,” Long said on The Green Light Podcast.

“I agree, pending a physical, which is now a lot more than a footnote at the bottom of these graphics. Especially with what happened to [Maxx Crosby] earlier in the offseason. The fact that the Rams allegedly balked at AJ Brown’s physical, this might not be the last we hear about it.”

Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher, was expected to be sent to the Baltimore Ravens for the 2026 NFL season back in March.

However, just a few days later, the Ravens failed Crosby’s physical. Baltimore backed out of the deal before it got finalized.

Long isn’t suggesting that’s likely to happen, but the trade isn’t a done deal until the physical is passed. The fact that the Rams were initially “scared off” from Brown due to Brown’s knee back in April is something worth keeping in mind.

The Eagles Got The Best Trade Package Available

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made it clear that the team wouldn’t trade away AJ Brown for the sake of getting him off the team. The Patriots or anybody else had to make it truly worth it.

Landing a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick, the Eagles didn’t get a Jaylen Waddle-type of haul, but as Long explains, they got the best trade package they could, all things considered.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be a [Jaylen Waddle] haul, and I don’t think it has to do with the reporting that happened on the player,” Long explained.

“I think it has everything to do with the way the player played in crunch time last season, and everything we saw on the sidelines, and everything we heard off the field. You didn’t need reporters to report on what was happening. You could see it with your own two eyes. That’s why the haul looks the way it looks.”

The Patriots Will Be In Good Hands

The Eagles experienced the AJ Brown honeymoon phase in 2022. The result? An All-Pro season and a Super Bowl appearance.

It is the beginning of the honeymoon stage in New England, and it makes a lot of sense for the Patriots,” Long added.

“Drake Maye throws about as good a deep ball as anybody at his age, especially in the game. I’ve heard GMs say this: when you play in a Super Bowl, when you win a Super Bowl, whatever it is, and the Patriots were right there, you have to stay aggressive. You can’t be complacent. This is them being aggressive, this is them trying to cash in on a rookie window.”

Long suggests that Brown will be on his best behavior in New England at least for the first season. The Patriots just wrapped up a Super Bowl run, and they’ll certainly do all they can to keep Brown fed on the offense.