Eagles Receive Warning on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels for Week 1

If Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is truly going to return to his spot among the NFL elite, the 1st obstacle in his path might be the most formidable — the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense in Week 1.

Daniels, coming off a nightmare 2nd season in 2025 in which he missed 10 games due to injuries and a rocky offseason defined by 1 massive PR misstep, is desperate to regain his status.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler both think the Eagles should proceed with caution against Daniels.

“Jayden Daniels can reclaim his place as a premier quarterback, and there’s considerable hype in league circles that Daniels will get back on track and be a problem for the rest of the NFC East,” Fowler wrote on September 10.

“I believe Daniels is a fantastic player and will play well as long as he’s healthy,” Graziano wrote. “I have significant concerns about the group around him, particularly his offensive line, capping his (and the team’s) performance ceiling this season. Hopefully for their sake, I’m wrong.”

The offensive line should be a concern for the Commanders — they’re likely missing NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil for the entire season with a torn triceps tendon.

Jayden Daniels Never Faced Eagles in 2025

After losing to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game following the 2024 season — on the way to the Eagles winning the Super Bowl — Daniels never faced Philly in 2025 because he was hurt for both games.

While the Commanders actually split with the Commanders, their Week 18 was pyrrhic — a meaningless game after the Eagles had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs. In reality, it would have been better for the Commanders to lose and go 4-13 to get a higher draft pick.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was brilliant as a rookie, leading the Commanders to their 1st appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991, setting the NFL rookie rushing record and winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Everybody has an opinion, no matter whether it’s good or bad,” Daniels said on September 9. “It’s nothing I can really control. The only thing that matters to me is the people inside the building, my family, helping the Washington Commanders win football games and being the best version of myself.”