How to Watch Eagles Games Without Cable in 2026

Streaming live sports may seem complicated at first glance, but it’s really quite simple to watch any and every Philadelphia Eagles game without cable in 2026.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, and whether games are in or out of your market, but no matter your situation or location, we have the full rundown on how you can stream any Eagles game this season:

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How to Watch Eagles Games Without Cable

-For locally televised games (Sunday morning/early afternoon start times), you can check here to see if you are in or out of market

-Primetime games are always considered “in market” everywhere in the United States

IN MARKET

If you want to watch nearly every Eagles game with one service (in order of recommendation):

Each of these options will get you every Eagles game except ones that are exclusively on Prime Video.

If you want to watch a single game for free:

If you don’t have a free trial available and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

-Note that NFL+ ($7 per month) is actually the cheapest option for all local and primetime games, but you’ll only be able to watch on your phone or tablet

OUT OF MARKET

If you want to watch any locally televised game:

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube ($240 for the season)

Yep, that’s the only option for watching locally televised games from out of your market.

If you want to watch a primetime game:

Refer to the above “IN MARKET” section, as primetime (nationally televised) games are considered in-market games.

CANADA & INTERNATIONAL

If you want to watch any and every NFL game, plus NFL Network and RedZone:

NFL Game Pass on DAZN (price varies by country; excludes China)

Again, that’s the only way to watch a live stream of games from outside the United States.

How Much Will it Cost to Stream Every Eagles Game?

We’re looking at this from an in-market perspective since out-of-market and international options are limited, so the price is pretty straightforward there.

If you want to make things as simple as possible and stream every game (with the exception of Prime Video games) from a single app, Fubo “Sports+News” is our recommendation. It’ll cost you $65 per month, or about $325 for the season (five months of service). That will get you every single local and primetime NFL game this season, as well as most college football games, other live sports and a number of other TV channels.

Alternatively, if you want to spend as little as possible, we would recommend signing up for Fox One for the season. Five months of service will run you $100. That will cover at least eight Eagles games, and then you can mix and match Paramount+ via Prime Video for CBS games, Peacock “Premium” for NBC games, and a Sling Orange Day Pass for ESPN games when needed.

It will depend on how many free trials you have available, and when you sign up, but doing it this way will likely cost you a total of about $100 to $175 to watch every Eagles game.