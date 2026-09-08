Eagles’ Week 1 Depth Chart Still Leaves One Mystery Unsolved

The Philadelphia Eagles are just mere days away from playing the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

Some questions still need answering. Those include what is going on with Jonathan Greenard’s pectoral injury and who will be Jalen Hurts‘ backup quarterback.

Philly’s Week 1 depth chart reveal helped answer some of the big questions. The problem is that some questions remain.

What Questions Remain From Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 Depth Chart?

The Eagles’ communications department shared the first depth chart of the 2026 season. Two position groups appear to have unresolved battles.

At QB2, Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee are still not locked in at the job. At edge rusher, Greenard is competing with Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt on both sides of the line.

One position battle that appears resolved is safety between Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II. It was Epps who came up as the starter over Carter.

Looking on offense, Makai Lemon is on track to start in the slot for the Eagles. Elijah Moore is his backup there.

Not Everything Has Been Resolved for Eagles Entering Week 1

It’s interesting to see the backup job at quarterback unresolved between Dalton and McKee. Both quarterbacks really struggled during the preseason and training camp to win the job. This could end up being a week-to-week situation.

Greenard’s status is in question with the injury, as he has not practiced at all during training camp. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said he is not 100% confident Greenard will play, since he’s missed so much time and will need a ramp-up period.

Even if Greenard were playing, there is still the question of who starts between Hunt and Smith. There’s been more buzz around Hunt in training camp, which could lead to him starting full-time.

At least the safety position has a winner with Epps over Carter. That was expected after Fangio made comments last week that Carter has some work to do.

Plenty of news remains to track at practice before the Commanders game to see who wins these jobs. From the QB2 job to the starting edge rushers, nothing has been decided yet.

A position battle like QB2 seems so insignificant compared to the other positions since they don’t play often. Hurts has been injured in the past, so there is a chance that Dalton or McKee could play.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens the rest of the week and who wins the job. No answer may come until kickoff or the last day of practice for the Eagles.