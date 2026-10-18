Why Jalen Hurts Isn’t Playing QB Today After Scary Injury Diagnosis Ahead of Panthers-Eagles

The Carolina Panthers don’t have to worry about Jalen Hurts on Sunday in Week 6 when they play in Philadelphia.

The Eagles‘ fanbase will be concerned about Hurts, though, after his scary injury diagnosis that ruled him out for this week.

Hurts is a Super Bowl champion quarterback for the Eagles, and with his running dimension, he puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses.

That pressure won’t be faced by Carolina on Sunday, though.

Why Isn’t Jalen Hurts Playing Today?

Hurts isn’t playing Sunday because he is dealing with a superficial blood clot.

The Eagles put out an official statement on Thursday revealing what Hurts is dealing with.

This is what the official statement said in full:

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. “Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. “Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. “On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

This definitely isn’t something the Eagles can afford to take risks with.

It’s not clear at this point how long Hurts might be out.

Who is Eagles’ QB Today?

The Eagles’ quarterback on Sunday is Tanner McKee.

He has been Hurts’ backup this season but now gets the starting nod without Hurts playing.

McKee has started two games in his NFL career after playing collegiately at Stanford.

He’s a much different player than Hurts. At 6-foot-6, McKee likes to stand in the pocket and throw. He doesn’t bring much mobility to the field.

McKee has won one start in the NFL and lost one.

The Panthers will be getting a different look than they would’ve expected at the start of the week, and they’ll just have to figure out how to handle it.