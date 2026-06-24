Wild 3-Team Trade Pitch Sends $76 Million Former Eagles Star to NFC Contender

If teams want former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher and current Arizona Cardinals star Josh Sweat in 2026, they’re probably going to have to start thinking outside the box in terms of what a trade for Sweat might entail.
That’s exactly what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox did in a wild, 3-team trade pitch between the Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers that promises to “turn the NFL upside down” in 2026.
In the proposed trade, Sweat winds up with the Bears, the Panthers get Bears tight end Cole Kmet, and the forever-rebuilding Cardinals receive the Bears’ 2027 4th-round pick and the Panthers’ 2027 4th-round pick.
And before you say, “Well, the Cardinals have already said they won’t trade Sweat,” please remember that the Cleveland Browns swore they wouldn’t trade Myles Garrett — then sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade.
“The Cardinals get solid compensation by sending Sweat to the Chicago Bears and involving the Carolina Panthers,” Knox wrote on June 24. “Chicago needs to bolster a pass rush that recorded just 35 sacks last season … In this deal, the Panthers add a quality pass-catcher while chipping in draft compensation to help the Bears get Sweat to Chicago.”
Philly Fumble: Letting Josh Sweat Go in 1st Place
The Eagles never should have let Sweat walk out the door. That doesn’t seem up for debate at this point.
Now, just 1 year after leaving the Eagles for a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Cardinals, Sweat sent NFL trade rumors into a tizzy after not showing up for the start of OTAs.
Perhaps the biggest issue for Sweat — and the reason for his absence — is that the Cardinals suck right now. Going 3-14 in 2025 was too much for him to handle after winning a Super Bowl the previous year with the Eagles.
“Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ,” NFL reporter Kyle Odegard wrote on his official X account on May 19.
All Signs Point to Messy Arizona Exit for Josh Sweat
Sweat’s discontent in Arizona could also be tied to the fact that the man who brought him in, Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, was fired in January after going 15-36 in 3 seasons in Arizona.
“Interestingly, Odegard didn’t say Sweat is in a contract dispute with the Cardinals,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on May 20. “He’s in the second year of his deal, but his pact has no guaranteed money beyond 2026. Coming off a career-high 12 sacks last season, the 29-year-old may want more financial security. Also, keep in mind that Sweat reunited with Jonathan Gannon, who took the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2023 after two years as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Arizona fired him in January. Sweat’s issue with the Cardinals may go beyond his contract, though a pay raise could smooth things over with the premier pass-rusher.”
One thing that didn’t change from Sweat’s time in Philly to his time in Arizona was his ability to dominate an opposing NFL team’s offensive line. In 2025, Sweat had a career-high 12.0 sacks with 13 TFL, 17 QB hits, and 4 forced fumbles.
Those are the type of numbers that, if the Cardinals are truly open to a trade, might entice almost every NFL team who has a need at edge rusher.
Wild 3-Team Trade Pitch Sends $76 Million Former Eagles Star to NFC Contender