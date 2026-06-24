Wild 3-Team Trade Pitch Sends $76 Million Former Eagles Star to NFC Contender

If teams want former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher and current Arizona Cardinals star Josh Sweat in 2026, they’re probably going to have to start thinking outside the box in terms of what a trade for Sweat might entail.

That’s exactly what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox did in a wild, 3-team trade pitch between the Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers that promises to “turn the NFL upside down” in 2026.

In the proposed trade, Sweat winds up with the Bears, the Panthers get Bears tight end Cole Kmet, and the forever-rebuilding Cardinals receive the Bears’ 2027 4th-round pick and the Panthers’ 2027 4th-round pick.

And before you say, “Well, the Cardinals have already said they won’t trade Sweat,” please remember that the Cleveland Browns swore they wouldn’t trade Myles Garrett — then sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade.