Philadelphia Eagles Get Word On 16-Year NFL Vet’s Availability 

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have Brandon Graham on the roster.

The veteran defensive end called it a career after the Eagles won their second Super Bowl.

The decision to step away would end on October 20, 2025. The Eagles needed help at defensive end, and Graham strapped back on the helmet and pads.

Graham’s one-year deal with the Eagles expired this summer. He’s an NFL free agent who hasn’t announced he is retired for the second offseason in a row.

At this point, it’s clear that the Eagles are the only team that could get Graham on the field in 2026. Whether they will or not is unknown.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Word On Brandon Graham’s Availability

On a recent episode of Good Morning Football, Graham stated that 2026 “is it.”

If the Eagles make an offer for Graham to return, he seems open to doing so. The 2026 NFL season will more than likely serve as his last.

If Howie Roseman and the front office don’t end up reaching out before the start of the season, then Philadelphia has probably seen the last of Graham in midnight green.

“I don’t know what the team’s gonna do, but I don’t want to go halfway through the season like I did last year,” Graham said on GMFB. “I would love to start in the beginning if I can, but if training camp doesn’t happen, I think I’ll probably wrap it up after that.”

Brandon Graham’s 2025 NFL Season

Last year, Graham appeared in nine games for the Eagles.

At 37 years old, the veteran defensive end registered 3.0 sacks, while coming up with eight tackles. The veteran defensive end landed three hits on the quarterback.

Before the 2025 NFL season, Graham was having a strong run before a season-ending injury. In 11 games, he produced 3.5 sacks, 20 tackles, and got to the quarterback for seven hits.

Graham is confident that the Eagles defense will be strong in 2026, no matter what happens. After a strong 2025 showing, the veteran defensive end believes that having a lot of the same players in place will keep the unit dominant.