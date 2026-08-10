As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their first game action of the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens, the team’s wide receiver unit is dealing with some notable concerns.

Returning after a one-day break, the Eagles missed four wideouts during the Monday, August 10 session, and had another playing with limitations.

Eagles’ WR Depth Loaded With Injuries Before Preseason Opener vs Ravens

DeVonta Smith will be the Eagles’ clear No. 1 target in 2026. He is set to replace the traded AJ Brown, returning to his role as Jalen Hurts’ No. 1 receiver after four years of playing Brown’s sidekick role.

Currently, Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has kept him off the field for a chunk of training camp already. His injury isn’t expected to be a long-term issue, but it’s keeping him out of action for quite some time.

The rookie Makai Lemon is in a similar position. After battling a hamstring injury, Lemon is currently out of the mix for the Eagles. This is his second hamstring-related setback this offseason.

Lemon’s injury was also deemed to not be that serious, but he is going on one week without getting any action.

Two of the depth guys fighting for a roster spot also missed Monday’s action. Danny Gray has a concussion, while Johnny Wilson has a knee injury. Britain Covey is also battling a hamstring injury, but he was at least suited up and practicing in a limited fashion.

Those three need the preseason the most. Gray has been with the Eagles since 2024, maintaining a spot on their practice squad. Wilson has the same timeline, but played a minor role with the primary roster in 2024. He missed all of last season with multiple injuries.

As for Covey, he first joined the Eagles in 2022. While he had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025, Covey was back with the Birds shortly after. Being that Covey is a notable special-teamer, he has an upper hand in the WR depth competition. Still, he needs to be available in order to avoid the chopping block.