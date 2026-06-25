Despite years going by, former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz still can’t help but get emotional when discussing his time with the team.

On a recent episode of New Heights, Ertz joined his former teammate, Jason Kelce, and opened up about positive memories he had with his former teammates.

As Ertz recalled memories he was fond of, he admitted that it’s still difficult to talk about years later.

Ex-Eagles Star Zach Ertz Gets Emotional Speaking With Jason Kelce

”It is a little emotional talking about it, I don’t know why,” Ertz admitted to Kelce.

While the star tight end had a lot of memories he could highlight, the ones that hit the most are the ones that happened behind the scenes when the lights weren’t bright.

“Being around the guys—no one’s gonna remember about how many yards, or catches, or starts we had, but I do remember the day-to-day grinding,” Ertz explained.

“And the stories of you [Jason] kicking over trash cans because you didn’t like the way a coach was treating someone else, or Lane [Johnson] hiding your helmet. Those are the things I remember about the day-to-day. I don’t remember in Week 11 how many catches or yards, or if we won or not, but I do remember those sorts of things the most.”

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Zach Ertz’s Eagles Career

The 13-year tight end certainly has a different perspective compared to most fans.

The numbers and the accomplishments are what contributed to the appreciation that Philadelphia had for Ertz, who played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2021.

After the Eagles selected Ertz in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he posted a 469-yard, four-touchdown season as a rookie. Over time, Ertz became the Eagles’ starting tight end.

Over nine seasons, Ertz caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also had a critical touchdown in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win—the first in the team’s history.

During the 2021 season, Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent two full seasons with the Cardinals before making a move to join the Washington Commanders. Over the past two seasons, Ertz played for the Eagles’ rival. He tore his ACL during the 2025 NFL season, but does not plan to call it a career just yet.