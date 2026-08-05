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Ex-Eagles Star Zach Ertz Gets Great News After Season-Ending Injury

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Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After spending time with an NFC East rival, former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is still on the free agency market, searching for his next destination.

On Tuesday, August 4, the NFL insider Adam Schefter sent a signal to the league, making it clear that Ertz is healthy and will soon be ready to join his next team for the upcoming 2026 season.

Ex-Eagles Star Zach Ertz Gets Great News After Season-Ending Injury

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 20: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 33-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“After tearing his ACL last season, three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz officially has been cleared for all football activities and wants to play this season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“He was at Stanford today catching balls from his college QB, Andrew Luck. Ertz is expected to be ready to sign in mid-August.”

The 35-year-old tight end is approaching the end of his career, but he showed he still had gas left in the tank before he went down with an ACL injury amid his second season with the Washington Commanders.

Zach Ertz’s Commanders Run

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The veteran tight end appeared in 13 games. He caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. Ertz was playing on a one-year deal. In early December, his season ended abruptly in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

During the 2024 season, which marked his first with the Commanders, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped the Commanders’ offense have a championship-caliber season. The Commanders met the Eagles in the NFC Championship that year. Ertz posted 155 yards and one touchdown during that playoff run.

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 13: Jayden Daniels #5 and Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrate a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Before Ertz made it to Washington, he played three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals. The three-time Pro Bowler’s most notable run in the NFL started with the Eagles. Ertz played in Philly for nine seasons. He racked up 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns during his tenure with the team. He became one of the most notable tight ends of his time while playing in Philadelphia.

It’s unclear what’s next for Ertz, but the ex-Eagle is clearly working on returning for a 14th year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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