Zach Ertz Gets Final Word From Eagles After Dallas Goedert Injury: Report

After about five years away from the team that drafted him, tight end Zach Ertz is coming home to the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening the Eagles agreed to terms with Ertz for the tight end to re-join the organization on the practice squad. The Eagles are bringing back Ertz after the team lost veteran starting tight end Dallas Goedert to a sprained MCL during Week 2 on Sunday.

“Three-time Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, who played in Philadelphia from 2013-21 and helped the team win its first Super Bowl, is returning to the city and signing with the Eagles practice squad, per sources,” wrote Schefter on X. “The Eagles lost TE Dallas Goedert to a sprained MCL and now are turning to Ertz, who spent the past two seasons in Washington.”

Ertz has spent part of nine seasons in his NFL career with the Eagles. All three of his Pro Bowl appearances came with the team from 2017-19.

In 123 contests for the Eagles, Ertz has posted 579 catches, 6,267 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. With depleted tight end depth, he has a path to playing a significant role for Philadelphia this season even from the practice squad.

In fact, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported after the signing Monday night the Eagles plan to activate Ertz for Monday Night Football in Week 3.

“The Eagles are signing Zach Ertz to the practice squad, source said,” wrote Pelissero. But he’s expecting to be promoted and play Monday night against the Bears.

The Eagles are signing Zach Ertz to the practice squad, source said. But he’s expecting to be promoted and play Monday night against the Bears. https://t.co/zIdamoq879— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2026

Eagles Sign TE Zach Ertz: Report

Getty ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Philadelphia Eagles brought back Zach Ertz, signing him to their practice squad Monday.

Ertz spent the past two seasons in the NFC East but with the Washington Commanders. In 2025, he caught 50 passes for 504 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

However, the tight end finished the campaign on injured reserve.

For a lot of the offseason, it seemed like that might be Ertz’s final season in the league. Rumors persisted, though, that Ertz might land back with either the Eagles or Commanders.

It’s the Eagles who signed him first, as they are dealing with multiple tight end injuries.

Ertz will return to Philadelphia for the first time since the team traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in October 2021. The tight end finished the 2021 campaign in Arizona and then played two more seasons for the Cardinals. Ertz then played two years for the Cardinals.