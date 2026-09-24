Hi, Subscriber

Zach Ertz Gets Questionable Status For Eagles-Bears On Thursday

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 03: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms-up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles will have Zach Ertz on the field.

How soon? Well, it seems his status for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears remains up in the air.

Before Thursday’s practice on September 24, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed reporters and made it clear that Ertz is not guaranteed to suit up on Monday.

Zach Ertz Gets Questionable Status For Eagles-Bears On Thursday

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders and Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders speak during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

“We haven’t practiced yet, obviously. We’ll go out there today, and with every player, trust is built through practice, through reps,” Sirianni said.

“We’ll see where he is. I’ve seen Zach plenty of times. This will be new for Sean and Ryan, both seeing him go to work. We’ll go out and practice today, see where he is, and see how we need to play this thing out. I’m excited to have Zach on the roster moving forward.”

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 29: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles fist bumps Zach Ertz #86 during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ertz was officially added to the Eagles’ practice squad this week.

The expectation is that he could get elevated to play in Monday’s game, but clearly, the Eagles aren’t going to make that call until they have to make it.

A Long Road Back

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 05: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown against Donovan Wilson #6 of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Ertz went down after 13 games during the 2025 NFL season.

The veteran tight end suffered a torn ACL with the Washington Commanders and has spent a large chunk of the year recovering.

As training camp was underway, Ertz recovered and was ready to return to the field. The Eagles were on the Ertz radar, but didn’t call until Dallas Goedert’s recent injury setback. Goedert is expected to miss multiple weeks of action. The rookie Eli Stowers also remains out–sitting on the Eagles’ injured reserve list.

Ertz will be a contributor no matter what. His playing status will simply hinge on just how ready he looks in practice after having so many months off.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments