Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles will have Zach Ertz on the field.

How soon? Well, it seems his status for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bears remains up in the air.

Before Thursday’s practice on September 24, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed reporters and made it clear that Ertz is not guaranteed to suit up on Monday.

Zach Ertz Gets Questionable Status For Eagles-Bears On Thursday

“We haven’t practiced yet, obviously. We’ll go out there today, and with every player, trust is built through practice, through reps,” Sirianni said.

“We’ll see where he is. I’ve seen Zach plenty of times. This will be new for Sean and Ryan, both seeing him go to work. We’ll go out and practice today, see where he is, and see how we need to play this thing out. I’m excited to have Zach on the roster moving forward.”

Ertz was officially added to the Eagles’ practice squad this week.

The expectation is that he could get elevated to play in Monday’s game, but clearly, the Eagles aren’t going to make that call until they have to make it.

A Long Road Back

Ertz went down after 13 games during the 2025 NFL season.

The veteran tight end suffered a torn ACL with the Washington Commanders and has spent a large chunk of the year recovering.

As training camp was underway, Ertz recovered and was ready to return to the field. The Eagles were on the Ertz radar, but didn’t call until Dallas Goedert’s recent injury setback. Goedert is expected to miss multiple weeks of action. The rookie Eli Stowers also remains out–sitting on the Eagles’ injured reserve list.

Ertz will be a contributor no matter what. His playing status will simply hinge on just how ready he looks in practice after having so many months off.