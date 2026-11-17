The Philadelphia Eagles did Zach Ertz a major favor this week, elevating the veteran tight end to the active roster.

After spending several weeks inactive on game day, Ertz is finally going to get the chance to suit up again on Sunday, as the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Ertz’s hopes of potentially contributing to another Super Bowl are let down, the tight end can still do something special for himself: break a franchise record.

How Many More Catches?

The magic number is eight.

Zach Ertz is second all time in receptions in Eagles history. He trailed only Harold Carmichael, who holds the record at 589.

While there is a chance that Ertz could be passed on the list within a few seasons, he could take the crown, depending on how the remainder of the season plays out for him.

Zach Ertz’s 2026 NFL Season

Being on the Eagles’ practice squad, Ertz had a chance to appear in just three games. He was targeted eight times, catching three passes for 22 yards.

It hasn’t been an easy season for the Eagles offense. Not only did they lose Jalen Hurts, but every other position has seen its fair share of struggles with health and performance as well.

Ertz was brought to Philadelphia due to injuries to Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers. Both players are back, but the Eagles are still willing to utilize Ertz. There might be a clear goal to get him some targets and have a shot at the record.

Does Ertz Have Any Future Threats?

When Ertz passed Pete Retzlaff, that was forever. The same goes for Carmichael.

But there are threats to Ertz. Dallas Goedert is No. 4 on the list with 440 receptions. The tight end is still No. 1 on the Eagles’ depth chart when healthy.

2026 could be Goedert’s final season in Philly, but that’s not a guarantee. He could keep climbing. The only other active player on the list is DeVonta Smith.

Sitting No. 6 with 411 catches, Smith certainly looks like a threat for the record. While his 2026 season has been derailed due to injuries, he still has several seasons left on his contract. The Eagles likely still view Smith as a top option for the present and the future, when he’s healthy.