Eagles’ All-Pro Linebacker Speaks Out After Signing Unique Deal In Free Agency

The Philadelphia Eagles made an out-of-character move earlier this month when they re-signed off-the-ball linebacker, Zack Baun, to a 3 year, $51 million deal.

Admittedly, Baun had an All-Pro season and was even a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year this past season. However, under general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles have been reticent to allocate either large financial commitments or high draft picks to the inside linebacker position.

About the most that Philadelphia had been willing to invest prior to Baun’s new deal; which puts him #4 in the NFL at his position; was a third rounder that the team spent on Nakobe Dean back in 2022.

And now with a fresh contract in hand, Baun has finally spoken to the media about his new contract, per the Eagles’ on X.

“I think about what we did in one year with so many new pieces, coaches and players included”, Baun said on Wednesday. “And I think about my own personal development in that same sense, where if I can move off the ball and play inside linebacker and do what I did and that was my starting point, I’m excited about this team and this defense moving forward. I’m really excited to build on what we did last year.”

What Does Zack Baun Mean To The Eagles’ Defense

Baun played more defensive snaps, 1151, in 2024 than any other Eagles player. And that was on the #1 ranked total and scoring defense in the league last season. Not to mention a team with bona fide stars like Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell and the recently departed Milton Williams.

Besides being a high-performing three-down backer, Baun became the center piece of Philadelphia’s run defense, and filled a hole that had historically been the Achilles heel of an Eagles front office that has never truly valued the inside linebacker position.

Beyond just being an effective run stopper, Baun became one of the team’s biggest playmakers, leading the league in both forced fumbles and stops at his position.

But some of his best work came against the pass, where he was given a 91.4 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus, the highest for a linebacker in the NFL this past season – allowing an opposing passer rating of just 88.4.

What Does The Eagles’ Defense Look Like Post Free Agency

Although we have yet to reach the final stages of free agency prior to draft mode being in full-force in April, the majority of key transactions have already taken place over the past two weeks.

Perhaps the most interesting tenet for the Eagles are the additions of edge rushers, Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, both of whom will be looking for a minor career revival under defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio.

An with #3 linebacker, Oren Burks, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on the open market, the Eagles could be more singularly dependant on Baun and Dean, unless they decide to add another experienced veteran to compete with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Ben VanSumeren for the back up spots LB spots.

Or perhaps the Eagles, with a renewed sense of the appreciation for the importance of the linebacker, will finally invest some heavy capital at the position at next month’s draft.