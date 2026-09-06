Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Eagles Draft Pick Gets Cut By LA Rams

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
Getty
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: ornerback Zech McPhearson #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson was looking to find a role with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026. Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from proving his total value.

After signing with the Rams back on August 9, he was placed on the injured reserve list just weeks later.

On Saturday, September 5, McPhearson reached an injury settlement with the Rams. Now, he’s been released and can start looking for a new situation in the league, beyond LA.

Zech McPhearson With The Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 27: Zech McPhearson #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles before the start of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

McPhearson is a 28-year-old cornerback from Maryland. He started his college career in 2017 at Penn State.

By 2019, McPhearson transferred to Texas Tech, where he worked his way into becoming a mid-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Eagles drafted McPhearson in the fourth round with the No. 123 pick of the NFL Draft.

As a rookie with the Eagles, McPhearson appeared in 16 games on defense, picking up just one start. He totaled 16 tackles and one pass deflection throughout the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Zech McPhearson #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During his second season with the team, McPhearson had one pass deflection and 14 tackles, with one going for a loss. McPhearson established himself as a special teams standout, winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week early on in the season.

The 2023 season started off with a disastrous injury for McPhearson. He ended up suffering an Achilles tear during the preseason. The Eagles cut ties with McPhearson in 2024.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Zech McPhearson #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the 2024 NFL season, McPhearson was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and was eventually signed to a reserve/future contract with the team. Another injury cut McPhearson’s time short with the Florida-based franchise.

It looks like his time with the Rams will end in a similar fashion. While McPhearson now has the opportunity to search for a new situation on the open market, he’ll have to wait for an opportunity to open up as teams just finalized rosters and practice squads early on last week.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments