Ex-Eagles Draft Pick Gets Cut By LA Rams

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson was looking to find a role with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026. Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from proving his total value.

After signing with the Rams back on August 9, he was placed on the injured reserve list just weeks later.

On Saturday, September 5, McPhearson reached an injury settlement with the Rams. Now, he’s been released and can start looking for a new situation in the league, beyond LA.

Zech McPhearson With The Eagles

McPhearson is a 28-year-old cornerback from Maryland. He started his college career in 2017 at Penn State.

By 2019, McPhearson transferred to Texas Tech, where he worked his way into becoming a mid-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Eagles drafted McPhearson in the fourth round with the No. 123 pick of the NFL Draft.

As a rookie with the Eagles, McPhearson appeared in 16 games on defense, picking up just one start. He totaled 16 tackles and one pass deflection throughout the year.

During his second season with the team, McPhearson had one pass deflection and 14 tackles, with one going for a loss. McPhearson established himself as a special teams standout, winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week early on in the season.

The 2023 season started off with a disastrous injury for McPhearson. He ended up suffering an Achilles tear during the preseason. The Eagles cut ties with McPhearson in 2024.

During the 2024 NFL season, McPhearson was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and was eventually signed to a reserve/future contract with the team. Another injury cut McPhearson’s time short with the Florida-based franchise.

It looks like his time with the Rams will end in a similar fashion. While McPhearson now has the opportunity to search for a new situation on the open market, he’ll have to wait for an opportunity to open up as teams just finalized rosters and practice squads early on last week.