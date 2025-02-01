Steelers Seemingly Reveal First Coaching Staff Change of 2025 Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have yet to make any official changes to their coaching staff this offseason. But by reading the tea leaves, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly tweeted that the team appears to have parted ways with linebackers coach Aaron Curry.

Kaboly wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Curry is no longer listed among the Steelers assistants on the team’s official website.

There has been no official announcement about Curry’s potential departure, and Kaboly added there very likely won’t be from the Steelers. But typically, coaches removed on the team’s website is an obvious sign of a change.

FYI: It is not the Steelers responsibility to announce it. It’s the new team. https://t.co/f7Tx7ae0e6 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 1, 2025

On January 31, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the New York Jets were adding Curry as their linebackers coach under new head coach Aaron Glenn and defensive coordinator Steven Wilks.

Curry served as the Steelers insider linebackers coach the past two seasons. Prior to that, he coached four years on the Seattle Seahawks defensive staff.

LB Coach Aaron Curry Heading to Jets: Report

It’s difficult to tell if Curry chose to leave for a new position willing or if the Steelers desired a change on their defensive staff. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo reported Curry’s contract in Pittsburgh expired.

It’s not clear if the Steelers tried to bring Curry back on another deal.

Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark praised Curry for his coaching while in Pittsburgh.

“Curry got strong play out of ILB Elandon Roberts over the past two years, and ILB Payton Wilson praised Curry as one of the best coaches he’s ever been around,” wrote Clark.

Curry began his coaching career at the University of Charlotte. He started as the team’s strength and conditioning intern and worked up to defensive line coach.

Before coaching the Seahawks, Curry played for the team after being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. But he failed to live up to his hype and finished his rookie contract with the then Oakland Raiders after a trade from Seattle.

In 48 career NFL games, Curry posted 203 combined tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. He began his coaching career in 2013, which was a year after he played his final NFL game.

Steelers Finally Make Coaching Staff Change

Steelers Nation might celebrate the fact Mike Tomlin finally made a coaching change. But it’s hardly the one most Pittsburgh fans anticipated or likely wanted.

And again, it’s not clear the Steelers wanted to depart with Curry.

The Steelers surprisingly started the 2024 campaign with a 10-3 record. At the time, Tomlin was one of the leading candidates for the Coach of the Year award.

But the Steelers dropped their last four regular season games and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive time.

Despite that disappointment, the Steelers reportedly didn’t entertain offseason trade offers for Tomlin. Team owner Art Rooney II also strongly suggested coordinators Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin will return in 2025.

Pundits, fans and even former players, such as Ben Roethlisberger, have called on the Steelers to expand the size of their coaching staff. But Rooney told the media that the team’s smaller than average staff is not holding back the organization.

But whether they wanted to or not, the Steelers will be hiring one new coach to replace Curry this offseason.