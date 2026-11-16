Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Replaces Aaron Rodgers in Embarrassing Bengals Game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be in the Hall of Fame one day. On Sunday night, though, he looked every bit of 42 years old. And in arguably his worst game as a member of the Steelers, Rodgers didn’t finish the contest.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the time, the Bengals were leading 38-18.

Rodgers finished the night 15 for 29 with 143 passing yards and two touchdowns.

This is the second time Rudolph replaced Rodgers due to a coach’s decision at the end of a game this season. It also happened in the 20-3 defeat to the New England Patriots in Week 2.