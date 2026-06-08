Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Get Bold Prediction From NFL Scout

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to work out a new one-year deal with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2026 NFL season. It will be Rodgers’ last season to complete his career.

Rodgers made that fact clear when asked whether or not the 2026 campaign would be his last.

“Yes,” Rodgers said. “This is it.”

It has been a wild run for the longtime superstar quarterback. He has won a Super Bowl, won four MVP awards, and has continued playing elite football into his 40’s. Even after tearing his Achilles with the New York Jets, Rodgers remains a quality starter.

Last season with the Steelers, the 42-year-old star played in 16 games. He completed 65.7 percent of his pass attempts for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Rodgers led Pittsburgh to the playoffs, but the team was eliminated in the Wild Card.

With that being said, there are many wondering what Rodgers has left in the tank for the 2026 season. One NFL scout revealed his opinion on the matter.

NFL Scout Makes Bold Prediction for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

An NFL scout who works for an NFC franchise believes that Rodgers will turn back the clock a bit to close out his NFL career. He is expecting big things from the Steelers.

“Aaron (Rodgers) isn’t the kind of guy to go out quietly,” the scout told Heavy. “I’m expecting him to come out and put on a show to close out the final chapter of his career.”

What exactly does that mean? The scout was happy to share some numbers that he thinks Rodgers could put up throughout the 2026 season.

“My personal expectation is that he throws for at least 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. Anything less than that would be surprising to me. Rodgers is out to prove one last point and to close out his NFL career with a bang.”

If Rodgers can put together that kind of season, Pittsburgh could be a team to watch as a contender in the AFC.

Pittsburgh Has Put Together a Strong Supporting Cast for Aaron Rodgers

Throughout the course of the NFL offseason, the Steelers were clearly focused on upgrading their offense. DK Metcalf is back as Rodgers’ No. 1 weapon, but Pittsburgh made some quality moves to round out the offense.

One of the team’s biggest offseason additions was the trade to acquire wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers also drafted Germie Bernard in the NFL Draft and signed Rico Dowdle to form a one-two punch with Jaylen Warren at the running back position.

With both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington at tight end, the Pittsburgh offense should be difficult to stop.

Rodgers will be reuniting with his former head coach in Green Bay. Mike McCarthy was hired by the Steelers to replace Mike Tomlin. They have had a lot of success together over the years, which the team is hoping will be replicated in Pittsburgh.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Rodgers finishes out his NFL career. The Steelers are all-in on competing for a Super Bowl this season and should be a contender if the on-paper talent translates to the field.