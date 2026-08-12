Steelers WR Earns Praise From Aaron Rodgers: ‘He looks to be more dynamic’

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have a position battle underway for the No. 3 wide receiver role, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an early vote of confidence to Roman Wilson ahead of the team’s first preseason game.

“He looks to be more dynamic,” Rodgers said, relayed by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “He’s making plays. He’s confident. The personality starts to come out. He’s, you know, joking around more with you in the locker room.”

Wilson is fighting for playing time behind DK Metcalf and the recently acquired Michael Pittman Jr. Rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen are in the mix for the third receiver role, along with veteran Ben Skowronek. After two unremarkable seasons to begin his career, Wilson seems to be separating himself from the crowded depth chart.

“I just love it,” Rodgers said. “I love to see guys really coming into their own and really feel like they can be comfortable being their full self.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Roman Wilson Staking His Claim to No. 3 Wide Receiver Role

Pittsburgh selected Wilson in the third round of the 2024 draft. Injuries limited him to just one appearance as a rookie. He played a handful of snaps in a Week 6 blowout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson finally cracked the stat sheet in Week 2 of last season. He secured one catch on two targets for seven yards against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Michigan Wolverine finished the campaign with 12 catches on 20 targets for 166 receiving yards.

Wilson seemed to be breaking out midway through the 2025 season. He led the team in receiving in a Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wilson caught four passes for 74 yards against Rodgers’ former team. Unfortunately, the performance wasn’t a sign of things to come. Wilson managed just four more catches the rest of the season. He didn’t play in Pittsburgh’s ugly playoff loss in the Wild Card round against the Houston Texans.

Wilson Fixing Communication Issues With Rodgers

Rodgers has often leaned on familiar veterans in his career. The Steelers brought in former Packer Marquez Valdes-Scantling and experienced wideout Adam Thielen to fill out the receiving corps last season. Rodgers struggled at times to link with the younger receivers, including Wilson, but the pair have worked on their connection this offseason.

“Him and Aaron seem like they’re on the same page, their communication and where he needs to be with the concepts,” offensive coordinator Brian Angelico said, relayed by DeFabo. “Rome has really worked hard in his preparation and film study. I think he’s playing a little bit more quieted, mind relaxed, and just going out, playing football rather than thinking.”

With Metcalf and Pittman ailing, Wilson could lead the receiving unit in the first preseason matchup.