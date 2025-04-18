Aaron Rodgers Delivers Clear Message on Contract Negotiations With Steelers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers dispelled a lot of speculation around his long NFL free agency process Thursday afternoon. But perhaps the most notable rumors Rodgers stomped on during his most recent guest appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show was about what he would be seeking in his next potential NFL contract.

“There’s been a lot of people assuming they have information about me, and it’s just not true. I’ve been straight up with these teams from the start about where I was at starting with the money thing. I told every single one of the teams that I talked to that it ain’t about the money that I would play for $10M; I don’t care,” said Rodgers.

“I never once said I needed a multi-year deal. $30, $40 million is absolute bull****; I said I’ll play for $10. Whatever.”

When free agency began, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued Rodgers could be aiming to sign a two-year, $90 million deal. In Florio’s defense, that amount was an “educated guess” rather than from an actual source.

On March 15, The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis reported Rodgers was seeking a deal within the “same general range” as the one Sam Darnold received from the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold’s new contract gives him an average annual salary of $33.5 million.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin projected Rodgers’ worth to be between $25-$35 million for the 2025 season.

Steelers Could Be Interested in Aaron Rodgers Because of His Bargain Price

The assumption this offseason has been that the Steelers were pursuing Rodgers because of his stardom. The Steelers need better quarterback play to end their playoff losing streak and to compete for a Super Bowl again.

But perhaps, similar to last season with Russell Wilson, the Steelers see signing Rodgers as having two advantages. First, what he could bring the team on the field. Then secondly, his bargain price.

If the Steelers signed Rodgers to a one-year, $10 million contract, the team would have just $14.1 million dedicated to quarterbacks in 2025.

Last year, the Steelers spent less than $6 million toward the cap behind center. That’s because the Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million contract. Furthermore, Justin Fields was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Spending less than market value on quarterbacks will give the Steelers more future salary cap space. It should make other moves such as re-signing edge rusher T.J. Watt easier too.

Should Steelers Still Be Interested in Rodgers?

In addition to disclosing his lower financial expectations, Rodgers also told McAfee on Thursday he’s not waiting for another team. Pundits have speculated that Rodgers prefers to play for the Minnesota Vikings or other organizations besides the Steelers this offseason.

Both of those were positive signs for Pittsburgh’s efforts to sign Rodgers. However, the quarterback made it clear he is dealing with personal matters at the moment and won’t speed up his decision on whether he will play in 2025.

“This entire time, I haven’t felt like I owed anybody some sort of decision at any point,” Rodgers told McAfee. “This is my life. Things are different now. My life is different; my personal life is different.

In conclusion, Rodgers’ interview with McAfee brought the Steelers no resolution. Florio argued Friday that the Steelers should make their own choice since Rodgers isn’t making one.

“Previously, my position on Aaron Rodgers was simple: (1) the Vikings should say no; and (2) the Steelers should say yes,” wrote Florio.

“I’ve revised my opinion. The Steelers should run away.

“Aaron Rodgers currently isn’t good enough to justify The Aaron Rodgers Experience. We were reminded of it on Thursday, when he settled scores and aired grievances and pretended not to want the attention naturally flowing from weeks of deliberate silence.”

Florio’s points are more than valid. Rodgers didn’t take aim at the Steelers on Thursday, but he attacked his former team, the New York Jets, over how his offseason departure went.

As he has done often, Rodgers criticized the media Thursday for getting facts wrong around his free agency this offseason. Yet, the quarterback didn’t feel the need to correct them until chatter about whether he was signing with the Steelers had finally died down a little.

After Thursday, Rodgers is back in the news cycle just ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Steelers will have to decide in the draft whether or not to add a quarterback. They will likely have to make that choice with Rodgers still on the market.