Aaron Rodgers Cuts Off Reporter, Makes Feelings on Roman Wilson’s Targets Clear

At this point in his life and career, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows what he likes, and he also knows what he doesn’t like. He’s not shy about expressing what’s on his mind either. And he did just that when he was asked about something that he doesn’t “give a s***” about.

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t ‘Give a S***’ About the Target List

The topic at hand? Targets for wide receives, namely Roman Wilson. When asked about what Wilson being tied for the second most targets after Week 1 means, a clearly annoyed Rodgers cut off the reporter and made his thoughts known. “I don’t give a s–t about the target list.”

Rodgers was at least willing to explain why he doesn’t care though. “The ball goes to the open guy … nobody in the locker room talks about their targets,” said Rodgers. “That’s for you guys to talk about,” he added, referring to the media being more interested in the target list than the players on the team.

Roman Wilson’s Targets Are Fair to Bring Up

However, the question was still fair, eschpeially because Wilson was the talk of training camp. Many believed Wilson could take his game to another level this season, and it’s fair to draw the conclusion that Rodgers thinks so too based on throwing his way so often against the Falcons.

But out of Wilson’s six tartars, he was only able to come up with three catches for 26 yards. The only receiver to earn more targets in the Steelers’ 20-13 win was DK Metcalf, who recorded just four receptions for 40 yards off 10 targets.

Despite failing to truly make the most out of his targets, Rodgers is still very high on Wilson’s potential, something he even expressed while criticizing him weeks ago following a mistake during practice.

How Does Rodgers View Wilson?

“I love Roman. I think he’s done a great job. I think there’s gonna be a play too that he makes that allows him to take off,” responded Rodgers when asked for his assessment of Wilson. “But I thought he played fast last week. I thought he played decisive. And I think he’s just gonna keep on getting better.”

A national champion in college at Michigan and then a third round pick of the Steelers in 2024, Wilson, now 25, who only appeared in one game as a rookie and then sparingly last season, remains in search of a signature moment in the NFL, one that really shows he’s arrived. He caught 12 passes from 21 targets for 166 yards with a touchdown in four games in 2025.

As for Rodgers, he completed 24-of-40 attempts for 221 yards with one touchdown pass on Sunday.

Week 1 is now in the books though, as Rodgers, Wilson and the Steelers turn the page to Week 2 as they’ll travel to New England to take on the 0-1 Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.