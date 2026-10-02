Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Gets Clear Message From Browns CB Denzel Ward After Week 4

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward changed the Thursday Night Football contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. The Steelers dominated the first quarter, but Ward’s interception early in the second quarter tipped the scales heavily in Cleveland’s favor.

The pick was Ward’s first of the 2026 season. But he appeared to hope for more off the arm of Aaron Rodgers later this season.

After intercepting his first pass from the 4-time MVP, Ward delivered a message to Rodgers after the Browns defeated the Steelers 27-24.

“I hope [Aaron Rodgers] keeps throwing at me,” Ward told reporters after the game, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

The Browns scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions after Ward’s second quarter interception. That allowed Cleveland to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

Denzel Ward Delivers Clear Message to Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers

Getty Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted his first pass of the 2026 NFL season and his first pass from Aaron Rodgers in Week 4.

As Ward continued to address Rodgers, he gave the quarterback his props. With that in mind, Ward shared what it meant to him to intercept one of the greatest quarterbacks of recent memory.

Gave him all his respect after the game. Told him how much of a great player he is,” said Ward, via Browns writer Scott Petrak. “But it’s crazy being able to pick him off, and exciting too. Last time I had a pick against Pittsburgh was my rookie year against Ben Roethlisberger.

“So, it was just fun being able to pick both of those type of quarterbacks off.”

The interception Ward referred to against Ben Roethlisberger was actually in his NFL debut. During Week 1 of the 2018 season, Ward intercepted Ward twice in a game that ended with a 21-21 tie.

That was the start of the Browns’ recent success in Cleveland against the Steelers. Since that game, the Steelers are 1-7-1 at Huntington Bank Field.

That record is a complete flip from what the Steelers accomplished in Cleveland from 1994-2017. During that stretch, the Steelers posted a 17-4 record at Cleveland.

Over the last nine years, Pittsburgh has started six different quarterbacks at Cleveland. Only one of them has won a game there — Roethlisberger in 2021. After Thursday, Rodgers is now 0-2 on the road against the Browns with Pittsburgh.

Three of those losses have come on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers are still 83-66-1 all-time against the Browns. But the Browns’ success in Cleveland against their biggest rival is all Ward knows.

In fact, the Browns are 6-8-1 versus the Steelers with Ward on the field.

After Thursday’s win for Cleveland, the Browns moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. They will hold that title until at least Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals play.

The Steelers fell to 2-2. If there’s any good news for them, they have time to regroup before their next game. The Steelers will need that as the injuries piled up on defense Thursday night.

In other good news, Pittsburgh will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Not only will the Steelers have extra rest, the Colts will be returning from a trip to London after Sunday.