Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Speaks out on WR DK Metcalf

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers pushed back while speaking to reporters this week on the idea wide receiver DK Metcalf didn’t already show the full gamut of what he can do in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Metcalf led the Steelers in receiving while averaging 14.4 yards per catch last season.

But that doesn’t mean Rodgers doesn’t expect even better production from Metcalf this fall.

“We have to get the ball to DK [Metcalf]. He is our number one for a reason,” said Rodgers on Wednesday. “He’s had an incredible camp.”

The strong summer and the weapons the Steelers added on offense has led to higher expectations for Metcalf in 2026.

“DK and Roman [Wilson] have had arguably two of the top, probably, five camps on the team. DK has looked unbelievable,” said Rodgers.

Metcalf posted 59 catches for 850 receiving yards during his first season with the Steelers in 2025. He also had six touchdowns.

Higher Expectations for Steelers’ DK Metcalf Entering 2026

Getty Wide receiver DK Metcalf is entering his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s hard to say expectations are higher for Metcalf going into this fall because they were already rather high last year. The Steelers gave up their 2025 second-round pick for Metcalf and traded young star George Pickens about two months afterwards.

But by the midseason point last year, it was rather evident opposing defenses were going to do whatever it took to take away the Steelers No. 1 receiver. It was an effective strategy, as the unit had few down-the-field options besides Metcalf.

This year, though, the Steelers offense will feature Michael Pittman Jr. and hopefully an improved Roman Wilson. The team could also have tight end Pat Freiermuth more involved and will add rookie Germie Bernard to the mix.

That could lead to better statistics for one of the most athletic receivers in the league.

But having those playmakers regularly involved will be key to the Steelers ensuring Metcalf doesn’t face double coverage on nearly every snap.

“If they give us a shade of coverage to him, star coverage and give help over the top, other guys are going to have to make plays,” added Rodgers. “We got a good camp from Roman [Wilson], a good camp from Pat [Freiermuth]. Darnell [Washington] is an incredible weapon.

“We have two great backs in our backfield, and we have to get the ball to our playmakers.