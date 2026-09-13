Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message on D.K. Metcalf After Week 1 Misfires

Near misses seem to have plagued the Pittsburgh Steelers passing game for several seasons. Whether it’s been the offensive line not quite protecting long enough, quarterback missing open pass-catchers or receivers not finishing plays down field, the Steelers haven’t featured an elite passing attack for a long time.

In Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the receivers were probably most to blame for a few misfires that could have changed the complexion of the Steelers home opener. In particular, top wideout D.K. Metcalf almost had a couple huge plays but didn’t secure the ball.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though, made it clear to reporters after the team’s opening game that he isn’t going to stop feeding Metcalf.

“I love my guys. Love D.K. He’s had such a great camp,” said Rodgers. “I’m going to keep going to him, give me as many opportunities as possible.”

Metcalf finished third for the Steelers with 40 receiving yards despite leading the team with 10 targets. No other Steelers pass-catcher had more than six targets.

Metcalf registered four catches with his longest reception of 14 yards.

D.K. Metcalf Struggles in Week 1

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf struggled to make an impactful play in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

It was a forgettable season opener for Metcalf. The wideout nearly had a huge play down the sideline early in the third quarter. But cornerback A.J. Terrell grabbed Metcalf’s arm, preventing him from making the catch.

The play probably should have been called defensive pass interference. But the physically-gifted Metcalf probably could have also fought harder to make the catch and finish the big play.

The incompletion came on third-and-6, resulting in a punt. Two drives later, Metcalf dropped a pass over the middle on third-and-3. That led to another Steelers punt.

Rodgers put his money where his mouth is, though, as he didn’t stop throwing the ball to Metcalf.

“I wanted to go back to D.K. after the drop, for sure… So I kind of asked him after that first down, ‘Hey, what’s going on over there? Can I get you the ball?’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah,'” said Rodgers.

The quarterback connected with Metcalf on a key play during the final drive.

“We kind of had a loaded box there in 4-minute. Just threw him a ball that I’ve thrown him in practice. He made a great catch.”

Metcalf’s final grab of the game, he hauled in a 14-yard pass on second-and-10 with 3:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the team’s first first down of the final drive to salt the game away.

Overall, Metcalf didn’t have a great performance. But the final catch was key and illustrated Rodgers’ clear philosophy — he’s not going to stop throwing to his favorite target.