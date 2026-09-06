Aaron Rodgers’ Former Teammate Blasts QB’s Comments About Roman Wilson

Never one to hold back, even when talking about teammates, Aaron Rodgers made mention of a mistake Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson made during practice on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers Pointed Out Roman Wilson’s Practice Mistake

“Roman is a great kid. He’s had a fantastic camp. I have utmost confidence in him. He’s going to have to play a big role for us,” Rodgers told reporters. “But mistakes can happen. That’s a great one to happen in practice. But he’s gotten a lot better, and I’m really proud of Roman,” he added.

“DK [Metcalf] and Roman have had arguably two of the top probably five camps on the team,” Rodgers continued. “DK has looked unbelievable, and Roman’s gotten a lot better. I would say Pat Freiermuth should be in the mix too. Pat’s had a fantastic camp.”

Rodgers’ Comments Didn’t Sit Well With Greg Jennings

However, Rodgers’ recent comments about Wilson didn’t go unnoticed by one of his former teammates turned NFL analyst.

Greg Jennings, who caught passes from Rodgers from 2008-12 in Green Bay with the Packers, wasn’t shy about sharing how he felt about what his former quarterback said.

“I’ve never liked this. He’s not doing this to DK [Metcalf]. He’s not doing this to Davante Adams. You don’t take something that we can resolve, and I get it, he talked glowingly about Roman [Wilson]… But Roman is listening to that, and immediately, when you hear ‘that’s the second time,’ it’s like a reprimand of like, we didn’t even need to know about the first time,” said Jennings on a segment of FS1’s First Things First on Thursday.

Jennings then connected this latest example to Rodgers’ track record. “This has been the issue that I’ve always had. When we look at Rodgers, it’s like, do you ever do anything wrong?”

Rodgers is Expecting Wilson to Step Up in 2026

But as Jennings knows, a quarterback as accomplished as Rodgers can get away with saying things about a teammate’s play that others wouldn’t be able to say without repercussions or losing the locker room. Rodgers is the leader of the Steelers’ offense and acts as an extension of the head coach Mike McCarthy, who also knows Jennings well from having him in Green Bay, on the field.

Rodgers has also been vocal about believing in Wilson, 25, and expecting him to step up as he’s earns an increased opportunity in 2026. Wilson, Pittsburgh’s fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, caught just 12 passes for 161 yards in 12 games last season after an ankle injury cost him most of his rookie year.