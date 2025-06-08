Ravens’ John Harbaugh Delivers Clear Message on Steelers Adding Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a winning record against a lot of teams in his NFL career. One of them is John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers has posted a 3-1 record while averaging 7.7 yards per pass with seven touchdowns in four career games versus Baltimore. This fall, he could potentially be the best Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback the Ravens defense has faced since Ben Roethlisberger.

But when asked about his reaction to the Steelers adding Rodgers, Harbaugh implied it will be business as usual for him in the AFC North.

“I really don’t have a reaction. I mean, just respect. Respect for the Steelers. Obviously, respect for the team that they have, the coaches that they have. Head coach Mike Tomlin,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Obviously, we’ve always respected Aaron Rodgers as a player. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“We’ll have to go against the Hall of Fame quarterback with one of the premier teams in the league who happens to be our archrival. So we’ll be preparing for that.”

John Harbaugh’s Ravens Set to Face Aaron Rodgers Twice

Rodgers became a starting quarterback in the NFL the same season as Harbaugh’s first year as head coach in Baltimore. But the pair have only squared off four times because they resided in two different conferences for nearly two decades.

This year, Harbaugh will see Rodgers twice, barring injury.

Similar to the past two seasons, both Steelers-Ravens matchups in 2025 will be in the back half of the year. This season, actually, they will both occur after Thanksgiving.

First, the Steelers will visit the Ravens during Week 14 on Dec. 7. Then, the Ravens will be in Pittsburgh for the season finale in Week 18.

Rodgers obviously has new rivals now with the Steelers, but the quarterback has historically played very well versus his team’s division opponents. Over 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers posted a 59-25-1 record in NFC North matchups.

Last season, two of Rodgers’ five wins with the Jets came against their division rivals.

Steelers Trying to Get Back to Winning Ways vs. Baltimore

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry has been very close over the years. During the Roethlisberger-Joe Flacco era, the two rivals once went through a 10-game regular season stretch where every game but one was decided by three points or fewer.

The rivalry has remained close, but the Steelers largely dominated until things tipped back in Baltimore’s favor at the end of last season.

The Steelers entered 2024 with a 7-1 record versus the Ravens in their previous eight games. Pittsburgh then won the Nov. 17 matchup against Baltimore in 2024.

But the Ravens won the rematch and then embarrassed the Steelers in the postseason 28-14.

The Steelers are hoping Rodgers can be the difference in the rivalry matchup this year. Quarterback Russell Wilson had two interceptions, a lost fumble and seven sacks in two regular season games versus the Ravens last season. He finished with overall strong numbers in the playoff game, but a lot of Wilson’s production came when the Steelers were already trailing by 21 points.