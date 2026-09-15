Aaron Rodgers Left Message for Former Teammate After Week 1 Win

After spending the weeks leading up to his final regular season airing out past grievances, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was able to get back to focusing on football on Sunday. Rodgers enjoyed more than just the fact the Steelers won in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers Enjoyed Seeing a Former Teenage on the Falcons

He was also able to soak up another aspect of what he appreciates about being apart of a team, the camaraderie. And to that end, he was even happy to see an opponent, Za’Darius Smith, who now plays defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons. But Rodgers remembers Smith as a former teammate from their time together in Green Bay from 2019-21.

But from there, Smith played for the Vikings for one season, the Browns for two and then was a member of the Lions and Eagles before signing with Atlanta in mid August.

For Rodgers, he finished out his Packers tenure by spending another season in Green Bay and then moving on with two years with the New York Jets and being in the midst of his second with the Steelers.

Rodgers Left a Message for His Old Teammate After the Game

Knowing his ex teammate has bounced around since they last played together, the future Hall of Fame signal caller decided to show Smith some love after the game. Rodgers left a message for Smith along with his signature on his jersey. The signed jersey included a personalized comment on the number.

“Z, I enjoyed our time together brother and I love seeing you back in the game! Your energy & smile are contagious my friend! Have a great year!,” wrote Rodgers.

This gesture by Rodgers shows a side of him many fans and media don’t always get to see. It shows a glimpse of why most of his current and former teammates often express playing with Rodgers as a positive experience beyond how many games the team wins.