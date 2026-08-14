Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Gets Odd Message From Packers’ Matt LaFleur

It’s pretty common for NFL players and coaches to speak to members of the opposing team either before or after a game. That’s typically even more the norm during the preseason. But Thursday, no meeting took place between Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

LaFleur admitted as much while speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference.

“I didn’t even get to say hello to him,” said LaFleur. “That was a bummer. I was hoping to see him.

“But certainly a guy that I’ve got a ton of respect for, and as long as he’s not playing the Green Bay Packers, I’ll always root for him.”

Rodgers didn’t play Thursday and didn’t speak to the media after the game.

Rodgers played for LaFleur over his last four seasons in Green Bay. The pair posted three campaigns with 13-3 records.

In two of those years, Rodgers won league MVP awards.

Matt LaFleur Didn’t Greet Aaron Rodgers in Preseason Matchup

Only players and coaches can really speak to how difficult it is to meet someone from the other sideline either before or after a game. But broadcasts show opposing coaches and players together ahead of games regularly.

It’s also customary for quarterbacks to shake hands with the other team’s head coach.

For those reasons and others, social media didn’t really understand LaFleur’s explanation for why he didn’t meet with Rodgers on Thursday.

X user Michael Hunt was referring to a comment LaFleur made on quarterback Jordan Love during an NFL Network appearance Monday.

“He’s got to be the best I’ve been around in terms of protections and adjustments,” said LaFleur on Love. “Rarely does he get out-schemed. It’s pretty remarkable. That was all foreign to him coming into the league. Having the opportunity to sit back and learn from Aaron [Rodgers], watch him do it at the level he did it was invaluable for him.”

Steelers Dominate Packers in 2nd Half of Preseason Week 1

It will be interesting to see if there is any further fallout from LaFleur’s admission.

Because Rodgers didn’t speak to the media after the game, we didn’t get his side of the story. Perhaps that will happen next time he publicly addresses reporters.

But the big takeaway from Thursday’s preseason affair for the Steelers was the other quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar all played well in their debuts in Mike McCarthy’s offense.

The three Steelers quarterbacks combined for 313 passing yards while averaging 10.1 yards per attempt. They also had two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Steelers trailed by a field goal pretty much throughout the first quarter. The Packers then took a 2-point lead in the third quarter.

But Pittsburgh used three straight second half touchdowns to cruise to a 19-point win.

Next, the Steelers will host the New York Jets in Week 2 of the preseason. That game will kick off at 7 pm ET on Friday, August 21.