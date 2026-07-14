Aaron Rodgers Sends 2-Word Message in Photo with Steelers Playmakers

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again have had a bit of a dramatic offseason, as they spent several months waiting for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide whether or not he wanted to return for the 2026 campaign. Eventually, Rodgers re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year contract in free agency, but he made it clear that this would be his final season in the NFL shortly after putting pen to paper.

Prior to bringing Rodgers back, Pittsburgh worked hard at upgrading the rest of the roster, with an emphasis being placed on improving the team’s supporting cast of playmakers on offense. Ahead of training camp, Rodgers took the Steelers playmakers on a bonding trip, and he sent a strong two-word message on social media when sharing pictures of the outing.

Aaron Rodgers Getting Ready for His ‘Last Rodeo’ with Steelers in 2026

If Rodgers’ prolonged stint in free agency felt familiar, that’s because he forced the Steelers to sweat out his decision-making process last offseason, too. Eventually, Rodgers decided to play the 2025 campaign with Pittsburgh, and while he isn’t the quarterback he once was, he still turned in a solid season that helped his team find its way to the playoffs (327/498, 3,322 YDS, 24 TD, 7 INT).

The Steelers were very pleased with what they received from Rodgers, and they made it clear they wanted him back for the 2026 season. Considering how he’s entering his age-43 campaign, it was clear that Rodgers didn’t have much time left in the pros, but the team felt confident that he could help it remain a playoff contender at the very least before it turned its attention to finding its eventual long-term quarterback.

Sure enough, Rodgers is back, and he’s going to be surrounded by an offense that looks a bit different than it did last season. While Michael Pittman Jr. is the shiny new addition, guys like Kenneth Gainwell and Jonnu Smith are gone. As a result, it’s going to be important for Rodgers to be on the same page with all of his playmakers, which led to their aforementioned bonding trip. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers sent a clear message when sharing photos of the trip online.

“Last Rodeo,” Rodgers wrote for the caption of his latest Instagram post.

Steelers Have High Hopes for Aaron Rodgers in 2026

This season is likely going to be a bit nostalgic for Rodgers. Not only will it be his final year in the NFL, but he’s also been reunited with his longtime head coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired by the Steelers to replace Mike Tomlin after he abruptly stepped down from his position earlier this offseason.

It may seem a bit foolish to continue relying on Rodgers, even as he inches closer towards the end of his career, but Pittsburgh clearly has high hopes for this team. At some point, the front office will have to find its replacement for Rodgers, but in the present, this team is solely focused on doing whatever it takes to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.