Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers Offer Inconsistent Feelings on Steelers Preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to announce who will play in the team’s preseason opener Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, it sounded as though head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers might still have to get on the same page.

When McCarthy spoke to reporters Tuesday morning, he suggested Rodgers wanted to play. But when the quarterback addressed the preseason opener, he was very much indifferent to the ideal of getting on the field Thursday.

“We’ve been talking about playing or not playing since he signed,” said McCarthy to the media. “I mean, he prefers to play. Brett Favre wanted to play.

“I’ve never had a quarterback that did not want to play.”

To be clear, Rodgers didn’t say he didn’t wanted to play. He just didn’t slam the table Tuesday at the opportunity.

“It’s preseason. It’s not real football. If I play, great. If I don’t, great,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Preseason’s a lot different. Teams don’t run anything anymore. They just really don’t.

“It’s good to see guys with pads on, under the lights, how they react to nerves. But it’s not real, regular season football.”

When asked if he sees any advantage to playing in the preseason, Rodgers answered no.

The Steelers will host the Packers on Thursday night at Acruisure Stadium. Kickoff will occur at 7 pm ET on NFL Network.

Mike McCarthy Details How Steelers Will Manage Preseason Week 1 Reps

McCarthy and Rodgers might have more to discuss about the preseason opener than either initially expected.

Granted, it’s not a situation where the head coach wants his quarterback to play and the QB doesn’t. But the two expressed differing viewpoints on Thursday’s game.

If Rodgers plays, it is now clear that it will have been McCarthy decision. However, the same could also be true if Rodgers doesn’t play.

The Steelers head coach said it would ultimately be his choice if Rodgers sees any action Thursday.

The issue with Rodgers playing in the preseason is now apparent. The 42-year-old is not going to get anything out of it. Meanwhile, Will Howard and Drew Allar would very much get something out of playing a lot in the preseason.

On Tuesday, McCarthy talked about deploying players in three groups Thursday.

“There will be a group that plays a series or two, and then there will be a group that’ll go through the first half and then a group that’ll play in the second half,” said McCarthy. “That’s our preliminary plan.”

With that in mind, it would make a lot of sense for Rodgers to sit. Mason Rudolph could run plays for the first series or two. Then, Howard and Allar would see the rest of the opportunities.

What Aaron Rodgers Previously Said About Steelers Preseason Action

In summary, Rodgers argued Thursday that preseason football matters to young players and guys trying to earn roster spots. For established veterans, though, it’s meaningless.

A lot of pundits would agree with that take.

While talking to The Athletic’s Michael Silver during the early part of training camp, Rodgers appeared to be a little more positive about playing in the preseason. But ultimately, he suggested he still wasn’t wild about the idea.

“He (wants me out there for) 30 or 40 plays,” Rodgers said. “I said, ‘Mike, if you want me to play, I’ll play.’ I’m not saying I want to do it. But if he wants me to, I will.”

The Steelers will have two more preseason games after Thursday. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play this week, that doesn’t mean the team couldn’t get him snaps later this month.