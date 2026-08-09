Aaron Rodgers Dispels His Long-Time Narrative With Mike McCarthy in 1 Sentence

Tension reportedly built between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy late in their 13-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers together. That’s led a lot of fans to believe the two men don’t get along or like each other.

But that’s not the case. Rodgers proved that point once again in just one sentence during an interview on Sirius XM Radio on Saturday.

Rodgers spoke about his retirement decision for this year and previous seasons. The quarterback said he thought very seriously about hanging it up after 2025. Rodgers implied, though, that he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to play for McCarthy again.

“I was content in walking away, and then they hired Mike McCarthy, and I was like, ‘Oh, ok, maybe we need a full circle here,” said Aaron Rodgers.

The pair are reuniting for one final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall.

Aaron Rodgers Returned to Steelers to Play for Mike McCarthy Again

Rodgers previously stated right after he made his return to the Steelers in May that McCarthy was part of his decision. So what Rodgers shared recently on Sirius XM Radio wasn’t really new.

But it’s still worth stressing again after many years of speculation that Rodgers and McCarthy didn’t get along after 13 years in Green Bay.

Former Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne reported in April 2019 that Rodgers held resentment against McCarthy for years.

“The worst-kept secret at 1265 Lombardi Avenue was that Rodgers seemed to loathe his coach from the moment McCarthy was hired,” wrote Dunne.

“Nobody holds a grudge in any sport like Rodgers. When it comes to Rodgers, grudges do not merrily float away. They stick; they grow. They refuel.

“No, Rodgers would not forget that McCarthy had helped perpetuate his four-and-a-half hour wait in the NFL draft green room the year prior. His nationally televised embarrassment.”

McCarthy was the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator in 2005 during Rodgers’ draft year. San Francisco selected fellow quarterback Alex Smith at No. 1 overall. Rodgers then fell all the way to No. 24.

In retrospect, Dunne’s analysis about Rodgers holding grudges may have been a little unfair. The quarterback has only been in Pittsburgh for 14 months, but he hasn’t appeared to be at that level of vindictiveness.

Or maybe Rodgers has softened with age. The quarterback mentioned on Sirius XM Radio how bad of an experience he had with the New York Jets. He now acknowledges, though, that he grew as a person and quarterback through that stint in New York.

Rodgers’ History With McCarthy

Whether originally true in 2019 or not, Rodgers clearly doesn’t have issues with McCarthy today. The two will pair up this fall for what the Steelers hope is one more impressive season.

Rodgers won his first two NFL MVP awards playing in McCarthy’s offense. He also captured the Super Bowl MVP while beating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

The end of the McCarthy-Rodgers era in Green Bay ended poorly. But injuries to Rodgers were part of the reason why.

Rodgers went on to win two more MVP awards with Matt LaFleur as head coach. But LaFleur and Rodgers didn’t reach the pinnacle of the sport like the quarterback did with McCarthy.

Overall, Rodgers posted a 98-55-1 record playing for McCarthy in Green Bay. The quarterback and head coach have a chance to add to that in a significant way with the Steelers this fall.