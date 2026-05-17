Steelers-Aaron Rodgers 2026 Contract Details Surface: Reports

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is finally officially back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with his return, contract details of his 2026 deal have become available.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Rodgers and the Steelers agreed to a base salary of between $22 and $23 million. The quarterback can make up to $25 million through incentives on his 1-year contract.

Compensation update: Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives. The deal still needs to be finalized and signed. https://t.co/jzndq6HNM3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2026

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac confirmed those amounts on social media Saturday night.

Dulac added that Rodgers will rejoin the Steelers on Monday in time for the team’s offseason program.

“SOURCES: Aaron Rodgers has finally agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $25 million with $22 million guaranteed to return to the Steelers,” wrote Dulac.

“Rodgers is expected to be with the team when offseason training activities begin Monday.”

Even if Rodgers’ base pay is $22 million, the quarterback will make about $8.5 million more this season. In 2025, Rodgers signed a 1-year, $13.65 million deal that was heavily incentivized.

With incentives, Rodgers finished last season with a $14.15 million pay. With incentives during the 2026 campaign, he could make nearly $11 million more than that.