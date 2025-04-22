Mike Tomlin Has Brief Answer on Aaron Rodgers’ Possible Draft Impact for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have a final answer from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he plans to sign with the team for the 2025 NFL season. But the possibility of Rodgers joining the club later this offseason won’t have an impact on the team’s draft strategy.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made that fact clear with a very quick answer on the subject to reporters Tuesday.

“It does not,” answered Tomlin.

Does Aaron Rodgers situation have any impact on your strategy/approach in the draft: Mike Tomlin: "It does not." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 22, 2025

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, veteran Mason Rudolph sits on top of the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart. The only other signal-caller on the team’s roster is Skylar Thompson.

Those facts alone have caused pundits to wonder if the Steelers will target a quarterback in the draft simply out of need. That need changes, though, should Rodgers sign with the Steelers this summer.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Addresses Aaron Rodgers Prior to Draft

The media has been concerned with the potential of Rodgers not signing before the draft for weeks. That’s the reality for Pittsburgh with the draft now days away.

But Tomlin expressed confidence it will be business as usual for himself and general manager Omar Khan.

If Rodgers does play for the Steelers in 2025, it would be better if he was already signed. The organization could then feel more confident with its short-term plan for the fall.

But for draft purposes, the Steelers were likely to target prospects with the greatest potential to help the organization over the next several years anyway, quarterback included.

Even if Rodgers was signed, that wouldn’t have ruled out the Steelers drafting a quarterback. Should Rodgers join the Steelers, he’s a short-term solution.

With or without Rodgers, Tomlin needs to find his next franchise quarterback. Tomlin could potentially find it in the 2025 draft.

Could Steelers Draft Impact Likelihood Rodgers Signs?

It’s a good thing to cover all possible scenarios to each hypothetical before the NFL draft. The media did that with Tomlin on Tuesday.

As a follow-up question to whether Rodgers would impact Pittsburgh’s draft, a reporter asked if the Steelers 2025 draft picks could influence Rodgers’ free agency decision.

Tomlin left open the potential that it could.

Would the inverse — draft outcome affect pursuit of Aaron Rodgers? Tomlin says players gained in the draft can affect outside talent acquisition. https://t.co/6rCXDsC78i — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 22, 2025

Rodgers told ESPN’s Pat McAfee on Thursday that someone in his “inner inner circle” is dealing with a serious personal matter. The quarterback implied that is his immediate priority.

Rodgers turned 41 years old in December, but he has possible options. In addition to signing with the Steelers, pundits have suggested other teams such as the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as organizations he could pursue signing with this offseason. Rodgers could also retire.

The Steelers have waited six weeks since the start of free agency for a decision from Rodgers. The team hasn’t closed the door on the quarterback signing in Pittsburgh.

The draft could impact whether Rodgers plays for the Steelers. But that isn’t going to prevent the Steelers from drafting a quarterback if there’s one available they like.

The Steelers were very likely to follow the same strategy even if Rodgers had signed early in free agency.