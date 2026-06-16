Steelers Get Another Warning on 42-Year-Old Aaron Rodgers

By all accounts, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a better roster in 2026 than last season. That’s particularly the case on for Aaron Rodgers and the offense.

Pittsburgh’s receiving corps is deeper, and the offensive line has a chance to be better. The running backs could be more dynamic along with the tight ends too, particularly in a new offense.

There’s just one potential problem — Rodgers’ age.

On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the worst-case scenario for every NFL offense in 2026. For Pittsburgh, Knox picked Rodgers losing “the battle with father time.”

“Rodgers was a pretty steady starter for the Steelers in 2025, though he spent the year working with a pretty modest supporting cast. While the Steelers added a few pieces to their offense during the spring, they don’t have a unit capable of carrying the quarterback,” wrote Knox.

“This shouldn’t be an issue if Rodgers is as dependable as he was a year ago. Of course, there’s no guarantee that the 42-year-old will be the same quarterback he was in 2025.

“Rodgers isn’t the same dynamic signal-caller he was just a few years ago, and if age leads more regression in 2026, the Steelers will be in trouble. If he can’t get it done with an average supporting cast, Pittsburgh may turn to Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, or even rookie Drew Allar.

“And it’s hard to envision Pittsburgh being a serious playoff threat with any of its three understudies seeing significant snaps.”

Rodgers will enter this season 42 years old. He will celebrate his 43rd birthday between Weeks 12 and 13 on December 2.

How Concerning Is Aaron Rodgers’ Age for Steelers?

This was hardly the first time the Steelers received a warning about Rodgers’ age. Even before the team signed the 4-time MVP the first time in June 2025, pundits argued the Steelers should go in a different direction.

On June 11, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame identified Rodgers’ age as a reason for the Steelers to “mope.”

“Rodgers is 42 and didn’t look the part of a winning quarterback last year, throwing for 3,322 yards on 6.7 yards per attempt,” wrote Verderame. “If the Steelers are going to challenge for a title, Rodgers needs to somehow reverse the effects of Father Time for one season.”

There’s no doubt that Rodgers isn’t the same quarterback he once was. In 2025, he delivered the ball quickly, which led to a lot of short passes. Rodgers also appears more susceptible to injury because of his age.

On the other hand, though, the quarterback brings 264 games of experience to the table. Even at 41 last season, he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Rodgers could post better statistics in a superior offense this fall. The Steelers just have to hope the quarterback’s skills don’t plummet off a cliff, which often happens to quarterbacks after 38.

Steelers QB Depth Entering 2026 NFL Training Camp

One could argue the worse-case scenario for every NFL offense is a season-ending injury to the starting quarterback. Rodgers is more likely to suffer a serious ailment because of his slower speed in the pocket and older body.

That’s why quarterback depth could be very key in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have worked on that depth the past couple seasons. Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are back while the team also added rookie Drew Allar.

Rudolph and Howard should battle for the QB2 role this summer. The loser of the competition, though, could remain on the roster if the Steelers don’t see Allar fulfilling the QB3 job.

Keeping four quarterbacks isn’t ideal. But it could be on the table because it would better protect the Steelers from the doomsday scenario with a Rodgers injury.