Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Offers Very Blunt Take After Narrow OT Win vs. Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers faithful felt a variety of emotions Sunday during the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For much of the afternoon, it didn’t look like the Steelers would win. Then, they arguably should have won at the end of regulation.

Instead, the game went into overtime.

During the extra session, the Steelers offense arguably put together their best drive of the contest. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the team on a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown to give the Steelers their biggest lead of the day. The drive also left only 3:15 on the clock for the Buccaneers offense.

Rodgers expressed that he obviously would have preferred to win at the end of regulation when the offense had the ball at the Buccaneers 3-yard line in a tie game and only 1:38 remaining in regulation. Or better yet, play well enough to have a lead entering the fourth quarter.

But the Steelers face adversity of their first overtime game this season and came out successful.

“The thing is, these are the most important moments for us as a team to grow. Because this is a trajectory-altering win today,” Rodgers told reporters. “To go 3-3, we’ve got the Paris trip, that’s just not what you want to do.”

Instead of falling back to .500, the Steelers have won two in a row for the first time this season.

They also beat a team that Rodgers suggested the team couldn’t afford to lose to.

“But to be 4-2 now, to win our first road game, to beat a team that we should have beat. There’s no two-ways around it. You gotta beat teams like that if you want to get to where we want to get. It didn’t look like a win for a long time.

“So, I’m proud of our guys. The defense kept us in it, and the offense finally made a couple plays.”

After scoring on the first possession in overtime, the Steelers defense forced a turnover on downs. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 26-19.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Gets Honest About Comeback Win vs. Buccaneers

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called the team’s Week 6 victory a season-altering win.

That assessment from Rodgers came at the end of an answer where he shared the decision-making behind some of the play calls at the end of regulation. Social media heavily criticized Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy for calling two passing plays inside the 5-yard line in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Rodgers supported those play calls, explaining that execution, not the calls, were the reason why the Steelers didn’t score the touchdown to potentially win at the end of regulation. The quarterback then provided the positive spin on what the overtime victory could mean.

For much of Sunday, the Steelers offense didn’t look particularly good. But it did in overtime, which is what matters most Sunday — thanks to the defense keeping the team close enough for the offense to erase a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Clearly, the veteran signal-caller is already looking at the standings too. That’s the other reason why the victory is potentially so meaningful.

With the win coupled with the Cleveland Browns beating the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers are in a 3-way tie at the top of the AFC North.