Aaron Rodgers Delivers Clear Message on Steelers Before Final Season

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it rather clear that he was intrigued to come back and play one more season for the Pittsburgh Steelers because of new head coach Mike McCarthy. But that wasn’t the only reason.

Rodgers explained when he spoke to reporters at offseason workouts last week he saw the team as competitive in 2025. On paper, that could be even more of the case this fall with the offseason additions the Steelers have made.

In front of the media, Rodgers went through specific additions he liked.

“I think we were close last year,” said Rodgers on May 20. “We added some good pieces. I felt like we needed a lineman probably at some point, drafted a guy in the first round that I like.

“I thought we needed somebody who could work in the slot. Obviously, Germie [Bernard], being picked there, is a guy they think can do it. Bring in [Michael] Pittman, was obviously a good addition.

“Rico Dowdle, Jamel [Dean] on defense. [Jaquan] Brisker as well, so a lot of good pieces added to the mix.”