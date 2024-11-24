Steelers Tabbed ‘Most Likely Option’ for $381 Million QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two quarterbacks on their roster that they are likely interested in re-signing for the 2025 season. But pundits are still suggesting the Steelers could pursue a new signal caller, such as Aaron Rodgers, this offseason.

A to Z Sports’ Wendell Ferreira even went as far as to imply the Steelers are one of the favorites for Rodgers if he leaves the New York Jets.

“This is the most likely option outside of the Jets. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents in 2025, so the Steelers will really need to look at their options. Maybe Wilson wants to stay, but he would certainly be much more expensive than he is now,” wrote Ferreira.

“Rodgers probably wanted more control, and that’s why he went to the Jets after years with the Packers. But it didn’t work, so going to a franchise where he would be the quarterback, and nothing beyond that, with a respected head coach in Mike Tomlin would make sense.”

The Steelers have begun the 2024 season 8-3 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields behind center. That includes a 4-1 mark with Wilson.

But Rodgers, who has earned nearly $381 million during his NFL career, could take the Pittsburgh offense to another level if he found his MVP form again.

Rodgers has won the MVP award four times in his Hall of Fame career. He captured the prestigious individual award most recently in 2021.

Why Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers is a Long Shot

As Ferreira explained, it would make sense if Rodgers landed with a team similarly structured to the Green Bay Packers. Obviously, that’s where Rodgers experienced most of the success during his career.

But it’s not clear Rodgers wants that. Again, the Jets were likely a draw for the 4-time MVP because of the influence he could have over the coaching staff and front office.

As far as Rodgers’ future, there are many questions. The seemingly only clear-cut fact is Rodgers still has a desire to keep playing. If he does play, it will very likely be with a new organization.

“At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understand is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets,” wrote The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on November 23.

The Steelers make sense as a potential destination for Rodgers the same way the Jets did two years ago. Pittsburgh has an elite defense. But at times, the Steelers struggle to score enough touchdowns to win or win comfortably.

Rodgers, though, will turn 41 in December. Yes, the Steelers are going to have to open the wallet to keep Wilson. But with his resume, Rodgers won’t be cheap.

The Steelers would be better off paying a 36-year-old quarterback coming off a resurgent season instead of bringing in a new signal caller older than 40.

Rodgers Isn’t the Same Quarterback

There’s certainly dysfunction with the Jets. But Rodgers is part of the issues.

That’s mostly gone unspoken probably because of Rodgers’ status as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Russini addressed it, though, in her report.

“I’m told Johnson has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to lead the team to their first playoff berth in 14 years, a drought that stands as the longest in the major North American professional sports leagues,” Russini wrote. “There are some on the team who believe everyone is simply tiptoeing around the fact that Rodgers isn’t the same player anymore.”

Russini added that Rodgers could finish the season either on injured reserve or released as Daniel Jones was on November 22.

Some franchises would probably be attracted to a “washed up” Rodgers because he’s still a big name. But that’s generally not how Pittsburgh has operated over the years.

The Steelers usually make decisions that help the franchise win. After Rodgers’ struggles with the Jets this season and given his age, it’s very much in doubt whether he will ever lead another team to the postseason.

In 11 games this season, Rodgers has completed 63.4% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He’s averaged 6.4 yards per attempt, which is the lowest of his career.

Pittsburgh could be the best option for Rodgers. But that doesn’t mean Rodgers will be the top choice for the Steelers.