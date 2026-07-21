Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Estranged Parents in Touching Photos

Veteran Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been estranged from his family for more than a decade, has shared photos with his parents on social media.

Rodgers posted a photo collection headlined by individual pictures with his mother and father. The images also included shots with his older brother, Luke Rodgers.

The relationship between the quarterback and the rest of his family has been strained for several years. It was a frequent topic of conversation while Jordan Rodgers, Aaron’s younger brother, was on the reality show The Bachelorette. Rodgers also discussed the separation from his family in his documentary, Enigma.

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Estranged Family Members

The caption of the family photos, “Another bonding week,” is a reference to Rodgers’ recent offseason trip with several teammates. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., along with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, were among the players to accompany Rodgers on the excursion.

Aaron’s father, Ed, told the New York Times back in 2017 that the quarterback hadn’t spoken to the family since 2014. “Fame can change things,” the patriarch told the Times. Rodgers won his second MVP award that year. He racked up 4,381 passing yards and 38 touchdowns while leading the Green Bay Packers to the NFC North title. Rodgers beat out Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt to secure the award.

The rift between Rodgers and his family is often attributed to actress Olivia Munn, who began dating the quarterback in 2014. Munn has refuted this claim. The actress mentioned on the show Andy Cohen Live in 2018 that Rodgers had already shut off his family before the pair started dating. “I was friendly with Jordan, and I met the parents only a couple of times,” Munn told Cohen, as relayed by People. “Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.” Munn added that she encouraged Rodgers to resolve the conflict, but was unsuccessful in the long run. Her relationship with Rodgers ended in 2017.

This article will be updated…