Report: Aaron Rodgers Rejected By Jets Before Signing With Steelers

As Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares for a Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, a report has emerged about his desires last offseason to return to the New York Jets.

Rodgers spent the 2023 and 2024 campaigns in New York. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic has reported that the future Hall of Famer wanted to rejoin the team for the 2025 season. Owner Woody Johnson was open to re-signing Rodgers, but left the decision up to the new coaching staff. None of the candidates for the Jets’ vacant head coach position wanted to bring back Rodgers.

Pittsburgh signed Rodgers to a one-year, $13.65 million deal for 2025. He led the team to an NFC North title. The Steelers were dispatched by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Report: New York Jets Didn’t Want Aaron Rodgers, Leading to Deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets ahead of the 2023 season. New York also received a first-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the deal. The team sent a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a sixth-round pick back to Green Bay. The Packers also acquired a conditional second-round pick that would’ve turned into a first-round pick if Rodgers played 65% of the plays in 2023. That didn’t happen. Rodgers tore his Achilles on his fourth snap of the season. He missed the rest of the year.

Rodgers played out the final year of his contract with the Jets in 2024. He started all 17 games. The veteran passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Jets struggled to a 5-12 record with Rodgers under center.

Per Rosenblatt, Rogers indicated to the Jets’ front office that he wanted to play with the team in 2025. He was critical of Johnson in the media that offseason, but the owner was willing to have him back. Ultimately, none of the coaching candidates were on board. New York hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as head coach. The team signed Justin Fields to play quarterback. Tyrod Taylor backed up Fields. Brady Cook also saw time as New York’s quarterback.

Rodgers Returns to Pittsburgh for Final Season

Rodgers will call it quits after the 2026 campaign. The 42-year-old is embarking on the 22nd season of his career. He went 10-6 as the starter in 2025.

Pittsburgh re-upped with Rodgers on a one-year, $22.5 million agreement. The team also brought in his former head coach with the Packers, Mike McCarthy. Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together in 2010. The quarterback secured two MVP awards with McCarthy calling the shots.