Aaron Rodgers Reveals What Makes Mike Tomlin Unique, Compares Him to Legends

Despite playing only one year under Mike Tomlin, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers loved his time with his now former head coach so much that he compared him to a couple legendary sports figures.

During his recent appearance on Cam Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast, Rodgers talked about developing a strong relationship and bond with Tomlin and what he respects most about him as both a person and coach.

Mike Tomlin Made Aaron Rodgers Feel Like a Friend Right Away

“He made me feel like a friend from the start. I was going through a lot of off the field stuff with some really important people in my life going through some health issues, and I opened up to him in confidence,” said Rodgers.

The future Hall of Famer who has publicly said the 2026 season, now back with Mike MccCarthy, his original head coach from his time in Green Bay, will be his last in the NFL, will never forget how Tomlin made sure to connect with every single player, something not always possible on a team with 53 main roster players and up to 90 throughout the offseason.

Tomlin’s Personal Connection to Every Player Stood Out to Rodgers

“Every call, which was probably once a week or once every five days, he remembered names. He asked about the people and how they were doing. I was really touched by the level of attention,” Rodgers added. “Then it carried over. When he talked about the guys, he knew everybody. Not just knew them by their name, there’s 90 guys on the roster, but he knew everybody’s story. ‘Oh yeah, I went to the Combine and did this. I saw him at the Senior Bowl. Took him out to dinner.’ He had something personal with every player on the team.”

Rodgers knows how unique Tomlin’s style is in the league.

“I thought that was such an awesome thing that’s just not replicated around the league, and I’m sure not in other sports. Just such an intimate knowledge of the guys and what made them tick. That’s why I really wanted to play for him, because you knew Mike T cared about us. He knew intimate details, he could recall them, and he gave a shit to remember that stuff.”

Rodgers Compared Tomlin to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Tomlin’s charisma also sets him apart from his peers, too. Rodgers even went as far as comparing it to the aura that exists around Michael Jordan or the late Kobe Bryant.

“He also is super charismatic. I’ve been around a few charismatic people in my life, and I would put him on the same level as meeting Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant,” Rodgers said. “When they enter the room, there’s just something different about a highly charismatic person where the energy in the room shifts. I feel like that’s what Mike T is.”

In his lone season with Tomlin, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards and completed 65.7% of his passes while tossing 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But Rodgers was unable to snap Tomlin’s personal playoff win drought – the Steelers last postseason victory came in January, 2017, throwing for just 146 yards and a pick in the Steelers’ AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans.