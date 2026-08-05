Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Opens Up on WR Roman Wilson at Training Camp

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t target wide receiver Roman Wilson very often in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But this summer, Rodgers has been very supportive of the young wideout.

The quarterback offered a significant endorsement of Wilson’s improvement to the media just as training camp started in late July. This week, Rodgers shared another very positive update on Wilson during a television appearance.

“Roman’s grown a lot. I think he’s done a nice job in the spring, and he’s had some play as well,” said Rodgers while on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle. “The difference last year, I felt like he was kinda like a deer running around, bouncing around. And now he’s like a very finely tuned fast guy.

“I feel like he’s playing almost more under control with that top-end speed. And he’s had a really nice spring and a nice start to camp.”

The Steelers selected Wilson at No. 84 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But through two seasons, he’s posted just 12 receptions for 166 yards in 14 games.