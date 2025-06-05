QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Final Decision on Steelers for 2025 NFL Season: Report

Insiders around the league said it was coming. The day is finally here. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Rodgers has “informed” the Steelers he will arrive in Pittsburgh on Friday. The quarterback intends to sign a contract and then be at the team’s mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers will sign a one-year deal.

Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders. Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold. pic.twitter.com/zuDXWrSDG0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2025

🚨 🚨 🚨 Aaron Rodgers plans to sign with the #Steelers, per The Insiders. It’ll be a 1-year deal. At long last, the four-time MVP lands in his best spot. pic.twitter.com/6GK5nlMNdr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2025

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 12 the Steelers had an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers. Dulac tweeted, though, that Rodgers was “taking his old ol’ time about making a decision.”

Even still, no one in the middle of March expected Rodgers to take more than 12 weeks to make a decision. The last three months have been filled with near constant updates about when and if Rodgers would sign and why it was taking so long.

Rodgers spoke publicly about the possibility of signing with the Steelers just a few times during the saga. On April 17, he told ESPN’s Pat McAfee on his show that people in his inner circle were dealing with personal issues that had his focus this offseason.

On May 21, Rodgers mentioned on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast people close to him have cancer.

Regardless of the reasoning for the delay, the Steelers patience has paid off. Rodgers is coming to Pittsburgh to be QB1 for a season.