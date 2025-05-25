Aaron Rodgers Makes Strong Statement on NFL Future as Steelers Rumors Build

Aaron Rodgers has not yet committed to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season, but is ruling out one other potential NFL destination.

Rodgers is widely expected to sign with the Steelers after being cut loose by the New York Jets earlier this offseason, having met with the team’s brass weeks ago. But Rodgers has yet to make a final decision, instead taking his time on making anything official.

The Steelers could be the last team standing for Rodgers, however, after the former league MVP took one team off the table.

Aaron Rodgers Won’t Travel to New Orleans

During a question-and-answer session with rapper Mike Stud in Texas, Rodgers was asked whether he would consider signing with the quarterback-needy New Orleans Saints. Rodgers was definitive in his answer.